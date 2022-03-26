This week, to be fully honest, this recent period of time in history, I feel like a bit of a hypocrite.
I am very devoted to health and wellness, but actually implementing my daily fitness routines has been a struggle.
Today, I worked at my “day job,” for 12 hours straight and skipped the gym to get to Jones Wellness Ranch to feed animals before dark.
I had been working non-stop and decided to head home to feed everyone before finishing the rest of my work.
I had to scratch off my leg day that I had planneds, or I would have to walk around in the dark feeding goats.
I got home and my pet pig had managed to get out of the fence and was waiting for me on the wrong side of my gate to the driveway.
This week has been kind of a “cluster,” and I felt like every doorknob I walked by caught my shirt; theat each cup of coffee somehow got spilled on my clothing; amd that my phone spent more time under the seat of my car than in my hand.
I began to have delusions of Sara Connor grandeur (circa Terminator), where the machines were against me ... my computer, phone, apps; and, I’m pretty sure I heard my GPS laugh at me after it made me drive around a block several times before sending me back in the same direction I came from.
After I came home post-tornado weather this week, my dogs had managed to open certain gates and doors in the house and trash the place.
My German shepherd/husky mix puppy decided that the beans I had been sprouting to plant looked like a good storm-time snack! The soil they were planted in definitely was meant to be all over the floor, and my yoga mat, and in the living room vent.
But alas, it is spring, the time of renewal, and as with Mother Nature, sometimes we have to push through the storms to get to the good stuff, the beautiful stuff, the blooms.
So if you ever feel like you are stuck, or you are, like me, trying to dig your phone out from under the car seat for the 4th time that week, and it feels like all the potholes of the world are directly in your path, know that you are not alone and sometimes we need to slow down, breathe deep, re-center and refocus.
Wishing you a happy spring of health and well- being .
Liz Jones is the owner of Liz Jones Wellness LLC, in Hunt and Rockwall counties, and is building Jones Wellness Ranch north of Greenville. She can be reached at Liz@LizJones.co or through her website at LizJones.co.
