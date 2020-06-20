The latest spring 2020 Greenville Life magazine is now available at the Herald-Banner offices and locations around Hunt County.
For a list of locations, see Page A2 of today's Herald-Banner. The magazine can also be found in digital format on our website at heraldbanner.com.
“This is the third issue of Greenville Life magazine since I’ve been the editor at the Herald-Banner,” said Dale Gosser. “It is by far the best issue of the three. The content is superb and the photography is excellent. We are proud to put this out there for our readers. We hope you enjoy the stories.”
On the cover is Scott Ellis, a Greenville developer-builder who is helping to change the landscape of the town through his business, Scott Ellis Homes. In the last two years, Scott Ellis Homes has built more than 50 new homes and more than 20 homes under construction at one time.
In the buzz about bees story, the Herald-Banner’s Travis Hairgrove visits with two different beekeeping outfits in Hunt County, Jake and Stephanie Pullen with Zane & James Apiary in Campbell and John and Skip Talbert who own and operate Sabine Creek Honey Farm in Josephine. Everyone knows bees make honey; however, the beekeepers are gathering and making more than that. In addition to making honey and beeswax, which can be used to make lip balm, candles and other products, bees are also valuable for the role of pollinators and are essential for the pollination of several different crops.
Perhaps one of the most enlightening stories in this issue is Hairgrove’s interview with five members of Hunt Regional Medical Center’s nursing staff. Nurses and first responders have played key roles during the COVID-19 pandemic and this story delves into their everyday duties treating those who have contracted the disease.
One of the most poignant headlines in this issue is the one on this story — “I miss seeing smiles’ — alludes to how these nurses are working with patients daily and not being able to see their faces because of the need to wear masks.
The next feature written by the Herald-Banner’s Brad Kellar is about how long-time judicial office F. Duncan Thomas is setting down his gavel at the end of 2020. Thomas has spent four decades as a judge and prosecutor in Hunt County.
In addition to his serving so many years on the bench and as district attorney, Thomas has been a mentor to many others who have cycled through the legal halls of justice.
Herald-Banner Sports Editor David Claybourn focuses on Greenville Christian School Head Basketball Coach Gary Felmet, who also moonlights as a guitarist for The Blandelles. Felmet has been conducting this balancing act for the past 35 years.
Lastly, Kellar gives us a little history of Greenville’s patriotism when it comes to Fourth of July parades. He takes us back to the start of the parades and discusses both the Park Street July 4 Parade as well as the Buena Vista/Chapman Fourth of July Parade.
Flowing throughout this issue is the photography of Laurie White King, who provides the key element of putting artwork with the content. Together, the content and photography in this issue make it a top-notch product.
“Again, we hope everyone enjoys these stories,” Gosser said. “We would also like to encourage readers to submit any potential story ideas for future magazines to us. We are always on the lookout for local stories to feature Hunt County residents. Send any of your ideas to dgosser@heraldbanner.com. Happy reading.”
