Greenville, TX (75401)

Today

Mixed clouds and sun with scattered thunderstorms. High 101F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 74F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.