Jesse and I went to Michigan last week to visit her side of the family.
We had planned to visit earlier. Bought plane tickets and had a rental car all lined up. That was February of 2020. Then March happened. Michigan, along with most the rest of the world, shut down. So, we waited.
Thankfully, things began opening back up recently and we were able to make the trip up. It was my first time to visit her side of the family, so naturally I was a bit nervous. They had seen our wedding photos and Jesse and I had called and chatted with some of her aunts and uncles, cousins, and Grandma Shall. But phone calls are much different from hugs and handshakes.
We made it into Cheboygan, Michigan just before nine o’clock and were greeted by Grandma Shall with a hug and a “come on in and make yourself at home.” So, we did. Though tired from the long drive, we stayed up and chatted with her for an hour or so before hopping in bed. We were only going to be there from Sunday night to early Saturday morning, so we wanted as much time with family as possible.
On Monday, we visited with family who had come over to say hi. We took a drive around Cheboygan and Jesse showed me the house she grew up in and places she frequented with friends and the schools she attended while growing up in Michigan.
That night we went to see a movie at the old theater at which she used to work during high school and summers during college, and we watched the new film, Black Widow.
Good movie. But that was far from the best part of the evening. When we were engaged, Jesse had told me stories of working at the Kingston Theater for midnight releases of Lord of the Rings and Harry Potter, sliding around the back counter because oil from the popcorn maker sometimes found its way to the ground, which made for slick floors. She loved working there.
As soon as we walked in, Dave and Lynn, her former coworker and manager, both said in unison, “Well, look who it is!” We chatted while we bought the tickets and ordered our snacks, then talked some more after the movie was over. Jesse’s smile never left her face as she caught up with them.
On Wednesday, we made the short drive up to Mackinac. Though we didn’t get to go over to Mackinac Island, we walked around downtown and stopped at Fort Fudge Shop where Jesse and her dad used to work. Naturally, we bought a lot of fudge (which was really good).
Jesse was more than tired and needed to lie down for a few more hours, so I went with Aunt Cheryl and her daughter, Jenna, along with Grandma over to the Cheboygan County Museum for a while. Each exhibit drew out old memories from Grandma’s life lived in that county. Past sheriffs, schoolhouses, and old friends of her and her husband – some of whom are still alive but many who have long since died.
We also took a tour through the old sheriff’s house and jail that was attached in the rear of it. Grandma said that when she was growing up, she would walk with her girlfriends along the sidewalks to school and that the men who had been locked up in the small jail would wave and holler at them to come over and talk. She and her friends would just wave back and walk on by.
The night before, while eating outside and listening to live music at a venue called the Queen’s Head Pub in downtown Cheboygan, I had hopped up from the table, grabbed Grandma’s hand, and danced with her in the open area between the tables. Though 86, grandma can still dance with the best of them. The museum guide took a picture of grandma and I inside one of the old jail cells and I sent it to Jesse saying that she and I had been arrested. Jesse replied: probably for scandalous dancing.
The final night, Jesse, Grandma, and I went with my mother- and father-in-law over to my father-in-law’s side of the family for a fish fry. They cooked up Walleye fish. Never had it before. Delicious.
While we all sat outside and shared various stories as we ate and drank, I couldn’t help but reflect on the value and importance of family and the role family plays in shaping lives and societies.
In this highly individualized society, it seems easy to believe the lie that one can pull themselves up by their own bootstraps and not need anyone in their lives. That’s why I think it’s dangerous for a society to become too individualistic in the sense of someone being able to say they don’t need their own family.
That’s such a sad statement to me. No family is perfect, but they are a precious gift from God. A family reminds me that we are not alone in the world, that we are never completely independent. As the Poet and Pastor John Donne once penned, “No man is an island, / Entire of itself; / Every man is a piece of the continent, / A part of the main.”
My mother-in-law said she was sad she didn’t get to show me everything she wanted to around the area – the streams, the lakes, the trails, the sights. I told her while that would have been nice, it wasn’t why I came up there. I came up there to visit with the family I married into.
Many readers know my Granny Pitts died earlier this year after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. Staying with Grandma Shall over the week, talking and joking and sharing stories about our lives, made me realize how wonderful it was to be able to call someone Grandma again on earth.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.