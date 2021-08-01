My brother, oldest sister, and I have been reading a book, Fyodor Dostoevsky’s The Idiot, together. It’s a fascinating read so far and one quote in particular burrowed its way into my mind and has remained there for some time.
One of the characters in the novel, Afansy Ivanovich, is a seedy older man who attempts to seduce a much younger woman, Nastasya Filippovna, by pampering her throughout her early life. This quote in particular is illuminating not only for his motives in the novel, but I also think it is a truth we need to be aware of when thinking about ourselves.
“He [Afansy Ivanovich] still had hopes of her love in those days, and had dreamed of tempting her chiefly by luxury and comfort, knowing how easily habits of luxury are acquired and how difficult they are to give up afterwards, when luxury gradually passes into necessity.”
Along these lines, I need to ask this question more often before making purchases in my day-to-day life. “Do I need this?” And even as I ask that question, I need to also ask myself what is need and how do I distinguish between what it is to need and what it is to desire?
We are by nature both needful and desirous beings. Food, water, shelter – we need these in order to survive. But we also seem to need more than basic necessities to thrive. We desire choice, entertainment, satisfaction.
I related a story last year about a time from my youth of Monday, which mom called “Miserable Mondays” because of how often I complained about having to eat oatmeal and tuna fish sandwiches for breakfast and lunch.
I return to those “dark days” again because I think they show the difference between need and desire. When I told mom “I’m hungry,” I would invariably reply to her offer of oatmeal or tuna with “But I’m not hungry for that.”
I had the need to eat food (and still do), but I did not desire what mom put on my plate. Need and desire comingled, and I did not do a good job of separating them. I was not content with what I needed.
I responded the same way to toy commercials growing up. And it is still the same with commercials for cars, electronics, or any other advertisement today. Everything advertised is presented as a need.
It is easy to be unwittingly caught up in these ads with our current consumeristic culture. I don’t mean to constantly critique everything about our culture – I’d much rather live here than the forced conformity found in communistic or socialistic societies (see the entirety of the 20th century for the inherent dangers embedded in that structure, which should serve as a warning to the tendencies of today – but that is another topic for another time). I love having the choice between Chick-fil-A and Chipotle, and going shopping for a variety of things.
But I find one of the problems in a consumeristic culture is this: when something is presented as a need often enough, and we accept it as such, we will subconsciously think that if we have that thing we think we need, then we’ll be complete, then we’ll be full, then we’ll be satisfied.
But what happens when the iPhone 11 comes out six months to a year after the iPhone 10? Do we need these new features, or do we simply desire the latest and greatest, the new and the novel?
How many have gone into crippling debt to buy a bigger house, or a nicer car, instead of learning to be content? Be aware of the way things are presented and be mindful of how you respond.
What does Scripture have to say about distinguishing between need and desire, and does it apply today?
Paul states in 1 Timothy 6:8 that “if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.”
Paul trains us to reign in our desire by trusting in Christ who gives us the strength to be content with what we need and not to allow any abundance he gives to cause us to drift from thinking a luxury we have is now a need.
Paul warns us about this in the next verse. “But those who desire to be rich fall into temptation, into a snare, into many senseless and harmful desires that plunge people into ruin and destruction.”
I consider it good to take time and reflect on how many of today’s things we consider “needs” were yesterday’s “luxuries,” and how many of the luxuries of today will soon pass into things we need tomorrow.
That’s why I think asking the simple question “Do I need this?” has profound implications for how we see ourselves and how we live our lives in this world. Paul reminds us to be content with what we need, because desire, if left unchecked, will ruin the soul.
In the novel, Nastasya saw Afansy’s ploy for what it was and did not allow herself to be ruled by her desire, but resolved to not marry the man and do without the luxuries he had provided.
Be resolved to be content with the physical things we need, and tune our hearts to desire what we truly need: life in Christ.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
