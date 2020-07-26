I climbed everything I could when I was a kid.
I climbed walls with soft stones that jutted out at the Caldwell Zoo in Tyler, rocks and boulders along walking trails and creeks I explored, and the jungle gyms at the park. I loved climbing trees the most.
There was one, near our house in Lindale, which had so many branches it was almost like a stepping stair that led to the top. Though I was afraid of heights, I loved gripping a branch in my hand and a sturdy branch under my feet.
My Uncle Jimmy and Aunt Trudy lived a few miles away from us then, and I’d go over to spend time with my cousins there often. They live in a wooded area outside Lindale, so, with trees aplenty, we climbed as many as we could.
I wanted to climb this one tree near their house. It was a smaller tree, which I thought would make it more manageable. A dogwood, about 30 feet high, it looked like it would have a nice view of the area if I could make it to the top. Beside the tree were a few scattered railroad ties that my cousins and I would take bets on to see who was strong enough to lift them. At 12, none of us were.
Branches began to thin and become scant on the tree the more I climbed, and by the time I was more than halfway up the tree, I knew I was in trouble. I could still retreat to the safety of the ground, but I wanted to reach the top and see the view, I wanted to conquer nature by climbing that tree. So I spotted a branch and began to reach. The branch broke as soon as I grasped it. Before I even reached, I knew it probably wouldn’t hold me. But I had to reach the top.
I was the living embodiment of pride coming before the fall as I tumbled to the ground below. I landed with a thud on one side of a railroad tie. My arm landed on the other side – with a crack, went numb for a few seconds, then sent the old familiar signal to my brain: pain.
My reach had extended my grasp. And my ambition, let loose by pride, led me into a precarious position and told me to keep pressing on. If I had listened to the pleas of my conscience, I might have traded a broken bone with the broken pride of not reaching the top. Instead, I broke both.
People naturally want to reach the top. We want to be the best banker, programmer, lawyer. Whatever field – even our hobbies – we want to be the best. It’s natural, and even good, to strive to be the best we can be.
But since we are humans – and humans sin – we also naturally turn good things into bad. We are tempted when we strive to be the best, to take shortcuts or to make it to the top at the expense of coworkers and friends. We are tempted to use people as instruments, stepping stones, as I have written previously about. And we are tempted to use underhanded ways to reach the top.
As I had reached for that branch I knew wouldn’t hold, so too do we reach for things we know we shouldn’t in our ambition.
We see this often. In my corporate world, people come and go, transfer to different parts of the company, or leave it altogether, bouncing from job to job, using each new position as a springboard to the next. Ambition is fine, but so often true friendship at work is lost when your new coworker will soon leave once they find a better job or a higher paying position. Always reaching for that higher branch.
“Do all to the glory of God,” Paul says, setting up guardrails that constrain and guide the Christian’s strivings and ambitions.
Giving glory to God in my work means that I strive to be my best, but not at the expense of my coworkers or bosses. Quite the opposite. Giving glory to God means I am for the good of my neighbor. I strive to help them reach their goals, lending a helping hand or giving advice, or even humbly taking needed advice.
Giving glory to God means swallowing my pride and accepting when someone else’s best is better than mine. I am not the greatest programmer. I am not the greatest writer. Yet I still strive for excellence in my own way. God is still glorified even when I don’t make it to the top rung of the corporate ladder.
It hurt when I hit the ground and realized I’d broken my arm. The pain was excruciating. Thankfully, dad came over and rushed me to the hospital where I went into surgery and was patched up and sent home. I learned painfully the dangers of prideful ambition that day.
This stands for all of life. “Whatever you do,” Paul says. Politicians and priests, CEOs and janitors, hobbies and careers, soldiers and soccer moms. Nothing and no one escapes the realm of the command to give glory to God.
I think if more of our strivings and ambitions were tempered by the command to give glory to God, perhaps we wouldn’t see near as much strife from people stepping on each other as each tries to reach the top.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
