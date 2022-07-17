Have you ever opened a bag of cookies or chips and reached the bottom of the bag without realizing it?
I’ve done it. Too often to count, I’m afraid. The same with social media and the internet. I’ll logon to Facebook or type something into Google and, next thing I know, a half-hour has gone by and I’ve done nothing but scroll through my feed or flick through various websites, doing nothing in particular.
Often, when I catch myself, I’ll berate myself and think, “I need more self-control.”
But what is self-control and what does a person who exercises it look like?
I tend to think of self-control primarily in its negative form, of exercising restraint on my desires, which is why I spent a column writing about how our passions, if we are not careful, can lead us astray if we do not exercise self-restraint.
But why do we exercise self-control? Is it simply because we don’t want to keep doing the things we want to do? If we think that way, we can easily get suck in a rut, minds fixated on what we ought not to do we forget the very reason we wanted to stop in the first place.
There must be a telos, an end goal to strive for that serves as motivation for self-control.
I think this is where the concept of moderation comes in to play. Self-control restrains our emotions, taming unwieldy desires. And moderation takes them and turns them into something more, giving them a goal. It is inherently forward-looking. A runner training for a 5k race takes her desire to eat sweets and makes it subservient to her desire to run the race well.
A friend of mine used a good analogy to highlight this.
Picture your desires as mustangs, wild horses running in the open fields, nothing ordering them into formation. Self-control and moderation are like cowboys who wrangle these horses, tame them, and train them wto work together in formation toward a common goal.
With moderation, I take these oft-competing desires and don’t simply say no to them and move on like a rudderless ship. Moderation has an end in mind. Again, a runner will take her desire for the pleasure of eating sweets and train it toward the greater pleasure of running well in the race.
Along these same lines, in Proverbs 25, Solomon said that “Like a city that is broken into and without walls, so is a person who has no self-control over his spirit.” The woman desiring to run a 5k will never train if she is not able to say no to desires contrary to training for the run.
If I take two pianos and give them to two people who have never played piano before, and I say to one, “Here is a piano. You are free to play it however you like,” and to the other one I say, “Here is a piano, along with a note chart. You need to learn these notes in order to play.”
The first person technically has more freedom to play the piano however they want, banging on individual keys or running their fingers however, as with any society’s attempt at anarchism or libertarianism, there is very little order and no room to thrive. The piano player may be happy for a time playing whatever they want, but without the order of musical notes to play, their freedom ends up a hindrance.
But the person given the piano, along with the boundary that is a note chart, that order gives them the freedom to create the beautiful works of music. I would rather listen to Chopin’s Nocturne Op.9 than someone simply banging on a piano.
One can also see it from an ordered liberty perspective. In his letter to a member of the National Assembly, written in 1791, Edmund Burke (oft-considered the father of conservatism), wrote:
“Men are qualified for civil liberty, in exact proportion to their disposition to put moral chains upon their own appetites; in proportion as their love of justice is above their rapacity; in proportion as their soundness and sobriety of understanding is above their vanity and presumption; in proportion as they are more disposed to listen to the counsels of the wise and good, in preference to the flattery of knaves.
“Society cannot exist unless a controlling power upon will and appetite be placed somewhere, and the less of it there is within, the more there must be without … men of intemperate minds cannot be free. Their passions forge their fetters.”
To put it simply, individuals comprise societies. And, as humans, we need order both from without and within in order to flourish as individuals living under government and in societies. From without, we have the various laws and traditions through local and national governments, along with our civic and religious traditions that train our inner selves so we can exercise self-control and moderation.
Related to religious tradition, I am reminded of the general confession in the Book of Common Prayer, prayed daily by millions of Christians around the globe: “We have erred, and strayed from thy ways like lost sheep. We have followed too much the devices and desires of our own hearts. We have left undone those things which we ought to have done; And we have done those things which we ought not to have done; And there is no health in us. And grant, O most merciful Father, for his sake; That we may hereafter live a godly, righteous, and sober life.”
We see in this prayer echoes of Paul’s plea for New Testament Christians to exercise self-control and moderation, to restrain our desires for sin and retrain them to do the things we ought to do.
Humans are made for more than simply chasing every desire that comes their way. As a Christian, I understand humans to be created in God’s image, and therefore created to live according to how God intended.
We have limitations as humans: moral or biological, or both. I believe we are to have the necessary self-control and moderation to take these limitations, which are a gift, and flourish within these bounds.
That, I believe, is where human flourishing is found.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
