I have been hearing the phrase “Personal responsibility” much of late, especially in regards to the pandemic and subsequent reactions the state and federal government has made to the virus.
I’ve also been reading a lot of Plato recently. So I decided to write a form of dialogue on what I think personal responsibility means. Many people may come to different conclusions than I did. But the point of this exercise is that no matter where a person lands, they should have done so with much thought and prayer. And to understand where each side is coming from. Reasoned discussion.
In this scene a son has just seen the news article where Greg Abbott declared Texas can open up fully again from the pandemic restrictions. He declares, “Good. Now I don’t have to wear a mask anymore. Besides, people should be more personally responsible.”
The dad walks in and hears his son, then says, “I agree, son. People should be more personally responsible. But, what does it mean?”
“It means people need to be accountable for their own actions,” his son said.
“Okay. So, if I do something to harm myself, I am responsible for that act?”
“Yes.”
“And, if I take an action that causes harm to another, I should take responsibility for that, too?”
“Yes.”
“So, our definition of personal responsibility includes actions that not only affect us as individuals, but also those around us?”
“Yeah, dad. That makes sense.”
“You enjoy driving your mustang?”
“Of course. I love the freedom of the open road.”
“Me too, son,” he said. “But do you drive within the speed limits, with a seatbelt?”
“Not all the time.”
“Why not?”
“Because I’m the one who would be getting in a wreck if I went too fast around a corner. And I’d be the one dead if I flew out of the car without a seatbelt.”
“Okay, son. But how about this: if you get in a wreck and die, how would that affect your sister, mother, and I? Or your friends? And if you survived, who would help pay your hospital bills?”
“You would be affected, and you would be paying the bills,” the son said.
“We would indeed. So, even if there weren’t seat belt or speed limits, a personally responsible human would drive safe and wear a seatbelt?”
“I guess so. But that’s my point, dad. I shouldn’t have to be told that.”
“But son, you just implied you wouldn’t wear a seatbelt and you wouldn’t drive as safe had there not been laws.”
After a few moments pause, the son agreed that he wouldn’t have driven as carefully.
“Okay, son. So it seems traffic laws are for a reason, and the personally responsible driver would obey those laws, knowing their driving not only affects themselves, but also the drivers around them.”
“I guess I agree.”
“What about a rainy day?”
“What about it?”
“Would you drive 75 down I-30 during a rainy day?”
“No. I’d slow down.”
“Why?”
“Because it’s not safe. The road is wet. You taught me to slow down because it’s easy to hydroplane.”
“Good,” he said. “It seems some of my lessons did take.”
“Some of them,” his son replied.
“Good. Now, even though the speed limit is still 75, you choose to slow down because it’s safer?”
“Yeah. I don’t want to get into a wreck and hurt others.”
“But do you want to drive slow?”
“No, I want to get where I’m going fast. I like that freedom of driving how I want to.”
“So, son, even though you have the freedom to drive faster and want to drive faster, you willingly slow down in order to be safe for yourself and others?”
“Yeah.”
“Because you’re being personally responsible?”
“I think so.”
“So, we must then add that personal responsibility includes sometimes not doing what we want to do for the safety and benefit of others?”
“Yeah. Even though I want to drive fast, it’s not safe in bad weather.”
“Okay. Good.”
“And someone who took away the road signs for wet conditions would be seen as doing a disservice to the drivers, wouldn’t they?”
“Maybe. But people should be more careful. They have enough sense.”
“You know to drive carefully over a bridge when it’s below freezing?”
“Yes.”
“How?”
“Because you taught me. Bridges lose heat from both sides, so they freeze faster.”
“You didn’t learn it through common sense?”
“No, not exactly.”
“Things become common sense when enough people are taught them?”
“I guess.”
“So you may not think the sign to watch for ice on the bridge is necessary, but for someone who has never driven in icy conditions may not know.”
“No, they wouldn’t.”
“So, while the sign is not necessary for you, it still is for others?”
“Yeah, that makes sense.”
After a few moments the son thought of something else, turned to his dad and said, “Dad, people died from the flu every day before the pandemic.”
“Yes they did, son.”
“And I shouldn’t be held personally responsible if I accidentally gave someone the flu.”
“No, you shouldn’t. You couldn’t have known if you were contagious before you had symptoms.”
“Then why should I change during this pandemic? Why keep wearing a mask until more people can be vaccinated?”
“Good question, son. And I think you already answered it.”
“How?”
“Because we know we are in a pandemic and that this is not the flu.”
“Well, yeah. But how does that change things?”
“Because we have acclimated to it. We have vaccines and we know, for the most part, how to treat it. And, we know when it is more prevalent. We know it comes in seasons.”
“Yeah. I still don’t understand, though.”
“Okay. Let’s return to the road. You know the road from home to work well?”
“Yeah, I drive it all the time.”
“And you know how to drive in wet conditions, and even in icy conditions?”
“Yeah. We already went over this.”
“We did. And you said you would drive slower on a wet road. But would you say that icy conditions are worse than wet ones for driving?”
“I’d say ice.”
“Because it’s easier to slide.”
“And when you’re sliding, you’re more likely to hit another person, who may still be trying to drive slower?”
“Yeah.”
“So even though they have slowed because of the ice, they can still be affected by your decision?”
“Yes. But if they knew it was icy, shouldn’t they stay inside?”
“That’s a good question, son. At church, our elders designed everything around our weakest members. Most of us have good immune systems. But Aunt Mary doesn’t. Nor does Miss Catherine or Mr. Rodgers. Should we simply tell them to stay home and not come worship with us?”
“I don’t guess so. They should be able to come.”
“And since they are immunocompromised, should we be more careful or less around them?”
“More careful, I suppose.”
“even though it’s not fun wearing a mask and social distancing?”
“Yeah, dad. Even though. You told me that if the Apostle Paul said he would give up meat for his fellow Christians, then putting on a mask for the sake of others shouldn’t be so hard.”
“Good job, son. Now let’s add another layer. Say you got a new job in another state and didn’t know how to get to work. And on the first day, it was icy on the roads. Let’s say there was no way you could stay home. You had to go into work. How would you drive those winding roads on icy conditions? The same as when driving roads you know?”
“No, I guess not. I’d probably slow even more because I don’t know the road ahead.”
“Because you are unfamiliar with the road?”
“Yes.”
“So, because you are a personally responsible human, you would be even more careful when driving an unfamiliar road in icy conditions, since you don’t know the road ahead?”
“Yeah.”
“And you would be thankful for signs that warned of sharp turns ahead, and any other warnings to those unfamiliar?”
“I would, yeah.”
“Do you think you’re being more or less personally responsible if you drive down those unfamiliar, icy roads the same as you drive down familiar, wet roads?”
“I guess not.”
“We still don’t know too much about Covid-19, do we?”
“No, but we’re learning.”
“Yes. We are learning, still. But the terrain is still unfamiliar?”
“Yeah.”
“And we know we should be even more cautious when driving on unfamiliar roads, yes?”
“Yes.”
“We should stick with what we know when driving those roads, and be even more cautious?”
“Yeah, dad. That makes sense.”
“Good. So, what we know about masks and social distancing is that they help in preventing the spread of this virus?”
“That’s true. You showed me the video of people sneezing with no mask compared with different types of masks.”
“And it showed the effectiveness of them, along with all the other research into the effectiveness of them?”
“Yeah.”
“So since we are still learning about this virus, are still in the pandemic, and don’t have enough vaccines to distribute to the wider population, what should a personally responsible citizen do?”
“I guess they should probably wear a mask, wash hands, and be safe.”
“Even though they might not like wearing a mask and social distancing?”
“Yeah.”
“Why?”
“Because you already said that, dad. It’s the personally responsible thing to do.”
“Good job, son. We are to outdo one another in showing honor.”
“You’re right, dad.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
