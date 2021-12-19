Walking home Sunday evening after a long and busy but enjoyable week and weekend, I saw something that made me smile and then think.
A young woman was playing peek-a-boo with her no more than three-year-old son around the large old oak tree behind the Texas A&M-Commerce field house.
Maybe it was just going on a walk while exhausted, and the mind is more ready to be amused at the small things, but I made sure to walk a little slower so I could watch the little boy stumble and fumble around the tree, his blond curly hair, which matched his mother’s, dancing as he hurriedly hopped around the tree and squealed with delight every time he saw his smiling mother’s face.
I had to stop for a moment to take in the dappled light from the leaves in the tree and the sounds of the mother and child’s delight in that simplest of games and the rustling of the leaves that blew in the wind and the sound of leaves crunching under their boots as they ran around the tree.
Watching them on the last leg of my walk home made me think of all the planned and unplanned things we did over the weekend that each brought happiness in its own way.
We knew it was going to be a busy weekend going into it. Jesse had her yearly DOLLS Christmas party Saturday in Wylie for which I needed to drive her there around noon and pick her back up at 10 p.m., and I was scheduled to man the Commerce Public Library booth from 3-4 p.m. the same day at the Commerce parade.
On top of that, I had a meeting with one of my elders and a friend at Mugs, followed by breakfast with my family at McKay’s, and a going away party for a member of the church that evening.
Sunday wasn’t much slower either. Worship service, lunch with my brother, James, his girlfriend, and a few other friends, then a drive over to a park in Sulphur Springs for one of my nephews’ birthday party. A lot of driving and not a lot of moments to rest.
I think that’s why the walk that Sunday evening was so refreshing.
I had time to stop and think and appreciate the time spent with family and friends and talking with people I knew and didn’t at the Commerce Public Library booth and watching the smiles on the faces I knew and didn’t as the floats passed by us on the cold downtown streets.
All the events I went to, the “hellos” and “goodbyes” that shaped the weekend into what it was. And the walk at the end that allowed me to reflect on the weekend that was.
As I wrote recently, we moved back to Commerce mid-October. Weekends like these, though busy, were part of what I missed about being back. Closer to the DFW area so the drive isn’t as long when Jesse has her non-profit events. And close to downtown (which means close to Mugs Coffee) and Commerce Community Church.
Though it was a cold and pretty windy evening, the sun was out and I was sufficiently clothed to stand alongside Paul Bryan, Carolyn Trezevant, Andrew Baker, and Nan Clay during my timeslot at the library booth downtown, passing out free books to younger and older kids, selling raffle tickets for one of the many vintage Barbie dolls, and handing out small paper books filled with a variety of Hershey’s chocolate nougats inside. (I was well-read in those books before my shift was done).
Later, we bundled up and waited downtown for the parade to arrive. I counted three floats where various middle-school students sitting in them shouted to my sister, Jean, and each other, “Hey, it’s Miss Hamrick! Hey, Miss Hamrick!” She smiled, waived back, and said hi in return.
Then came the C3 float. Designed by Paul and Ashley Bryan, with help from numerous members of C3. A Christmas tree, kids dressed as toys, a Lego manger scene, and a T-Rex to top it off. Emblazoned on the side, a reminder of why we have peace: “Jesus, the best gift of all.”
After the parade, I picked up my friend, Joseph Ravi, and took him to his going away party that night. Pizza. Snacks. Video Games. A blast. That left picking up Jess in Wylie shortly after 10, then making the trek back to Commerce.
Sunday was a little slower, but still a bit too busy for Jess and I to keep up. Thankfully, though, we were able to make my nephew, Ryker’s, birthday party. We were a little late so we didn’t watch him opening his presents or blowing out the candle on his Minecraft inspired cake, but we did get to watch him run through the park playing laser tags with his cousins, his infectious smile spreading to all those who looked on.
We were supposed to have supper with mom and dad and watch a Hallmark Christmas movie, but Jess was a little too tired. So we stayed home and watched Ghostbusters II instead. An enjoyable, relaxing evening after an enjoyable but busy weekend.
Thankfully, not every weekend was like the one we had. But sometimes I do enjoy the weekends that are filled with events planned with friends and family.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
