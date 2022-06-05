I preached again a couple weekends ago over 2 Corinthians chapter 9 verses 7-15. Here is a condensed version of that sermon.
–––––
Earlier this year Jesse and I got our tax return back. Because of my GI bill benefits from college, we found out we were scheduled to get back quite a bit more than in previous years.
If you know me, you probably wouldn’t be surprised to find out the first words I uttered to my wife were “Think of how many books I can buy!”
She gave me “The Look” and smiled and reminded me there’s more to life than books and that we should probably put most of the funds to a better, more charitable use.
Wisely, I refrained from uttering the first words that came to mind, which begin with “Get thee behind me,” and agreed that it was probably better not to get in the car and drive to Half-Price or click “buy now” on the several books I have saved for later in Amazon.
The point is this: my first thought was selfish when it should have been self-less. Buying books, as much as I don’t want to admit it, is not a need I can’t live without. It is a desire.
2 Corinthians 9
– Giving
In 2 Corinthians 9, I think Paul is asking us primarily to not be concerned with the amount of giving we give to this church and other churches and organizations, but to be concerned with our hearts, that they would seek to be generous not only with our money, but, as Christians, a people who abound “in every good work.”
Why Give?
So, reason one for why Paul encourages the Corinthians to give:
1: Because God loves a cheerful giver.
Paul uses an agricultural analogy common in the Old Testament that encouraged giving to the poor.
Proverbs 22:9 states “Whoever has a bountiful eye will be blessed, for he shares his bread with the poor.”
And Proverbs 11:25-31 gives several different analogies of the same principle. The blessed person is the generous person, because they trust in God, not their riches. Christ adds His word in Luke 6:38 to “give, and it will be given to you … for with the measure you use it will be measured back to you.” And Paul elsewhere states in Galatians 6: “for whatever one sows, that will he also reap.”
Notice in all these verses from the Old and New Testaments, no actual monetary value is mentioned. Just encouragements to give generously, whether that be food, money, or whatever else one can give. There is no dollar amount that is the measure of righteous, generous giving.
When Christ saw those giving tithes in the Temple, although many rich men and women were giving plenty, He pointed to an older woman, who was able to give just two coins, which amounted to about one one hundredth of a day’s wages, and said “Truly, I tell you, this poor widow has put in more than all of them. For they all contributed out of their abundance, but she out of her poverty put in all she had to live on.”
This leads into the next point:
2: We can live generously because God is able and will provide – 9:8-10.
As God told the Israelites to put Him to the test in Micah 3:10, so Paul reminds these Corinthian Christians just who it is they are really entrusting their money with.
Paul began with talking specifically about the collection for the saints in Jerusalem. But notice, twice in these verses, he opens it up to being generous beyond what’s in your wallet.
But first he undergirds it with the power of God. “God is able to make all grace abound”, and God, “who supplies seed to the sower and bread for food will supply and multiply your seed for sowing.” God, the Almighty, unchangeable one, who is Love and loves the cheerful giver, will make all grace abound to you in order that you can continue to be a cheerful giver. God is not reluctant in giving grace to us. Not simply grace, but all grace. And not simply the grace we need. But all grace abounding on our behalf.
Who is truly self-sufficient?
Then Paul uses an interesting word, used only two other times in the New Testament, in 1 Timothy 6:6, and as an adjective in Philippians 4:11. So let’s take a look at this. It’s the Greek word “Autorkeia” which roughly translates as “self-sufficiency,” though it has a broader meaning. This philosophy was popular in Corinth during this time, and this word was sort of a go-to word for them to use in order to describe their way of life. In a sense, it was retraining one’s desires to desire only what one needed in order that one would not be dependent on anyone or anything else. A self-sufficiency based on being aloof to everything else. Detached from others in order to not depend on another.
Paul takes this popular word and uses it to show that only God is truly self-sufficient. God is not dependent on anyone else, and it is He who has the power to make us content with what we need, but not so we can stand aloof from others but so we can draw near, as God drew near to us. God gives us the grace we need to desire to help others. It’s not simply a sense of foregoing what we really want in order to help others, it is reshaping those desires to be in line with what God desires for us, which is to abound in every good work.
Next, Paul quotes from Psalm 112:9 for an example of the man who sows generously: “He has distributed freely: he has given to the poor: his righteousness endures forever.”
That Psalm begins with praise to God and a statement of blessing toward the man who fears the Lord, delights in God’s commandments, and who deals generously with the poor and deals justly.
But who is Paul referring to here? He quotes verse 9 of Psalm 112 about the Righteous man whose righteousness endures forever, but just before that he said God is able. God is the one whose grace abounds.
We are helped
To illustrate: When I was a kid, I loved baseball. That’s all I wanted to do. I wanted to play professionally. The only problem was, I was about six and couldn’t hit even hit the ball off the tee. So, dad helped me. He got one of those home plates with an adjustable tee so I could put a baseball on there to stay until I hit it off. To help me hit it, dad leaned down, and in a sense condescended to my level. As I gripped the bat, dad’s hands enveloped mine. “elbow up; eye on the ball” he’s say. Then, in one fluid motion, we would swing the bat, making contact with the ball, and send it flying across the back yard. I shouted: “I hit it!” But who really hit the ball? Was it me, or dad? Well, I had my hands on the bat and swung. But dad had his hands on me, giving me the guidance and strength to hit it.
It’s how Paul could tell the Philippians to “work out your salvation with fear and trembling,” because “it is God who works in you for his good pleasure.”
Paul then gives one of the fruits of being generous “in every way.” He says through them (Paul and the others delivering their generous gift to the poor in Jerusalem), others will give thanksgiving to God.
3. That’s point three as to why we should live generously.
Because God will be glorified as the church is unified around the gospel – 9:11b-15.
By the Corinthian church serving the church in Jerusalem with money, they are not only meeting the needs of the saints, but in turn the saints who receive this receive it with thanksgiving to God.
These Corinthians would probably never see most of the other Christians in Jerusalem this side of Heaven. Yet in this service, Paul shows the Corinthians how their act of service will give glory to God and show their unity in Christ. As word of their generosity spread, so would thanksgiving and glory to God.
Although they did not know most of these Corinthians by name, Paul said they pray for them as the Corinthians prayed for them. Unified in the gospel and giving thanks to God for the generous gift given by the Corinthians, the Jerusalem church longed and prayed for them earnestly.
Lastly, notice the unity not only in these verses, but also in Chapters 8 and 9 as a whole. Ten times. That’s how many times Paul uses the Greek word “charis” in various ways in these two chapters. Grace. Gift. Thanks. The three uses of the same word show that the whole – the giving and receiving, the meeting of each others’ needs, and the mutual submission to the gospel – is bound up in a love that unifies and glorifies.
No wonder Paul ends this section with the exclamation: “Thanks be to God for His inexpressible gift!”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.