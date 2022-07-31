Our yard, along with several others around Commerce, has grown yellow of late. Although I go on walks much later right now because of the heat, I can clearly tell the fields I pass are a pale yellow, the creek near-non-existent, and the pond that marks the halfway mark is little more than half-full.
It’s been about a week since the city of Commerce asked its residents to conserve water and energy due to the grid here in Texas and several leaks in our water pipes around town.
I believe I’m making the understatement of a lifetime when I write that we are in a heat-wave and season of drought in the county. And, to make matters worse, Commerce is now under stage 4 water restrictions.
Water use went up
In little more than a week after the city asked its residents to conserve water, the city reported that in response, residents have used a record amount of water. I find that strange. I am not sure if people have not received the notices through social media, phone calls, texts, or emails that get sent out, or if they have, and have simply not conserved.
Water, as with any resource, is limited. Yet it seems to me we so often treat limited resources as if they’ll last forever. I am reminded of those in Texas who, in response to suggestions from ERCOT to conserve energy last February during the severe winter storm, took to social media to post pictures of their thermometers set to near 90 degrees, flouting away while the electric grid strained and nearly collapsed from overuse.
Classical understanding
My recent reading list has consisted of those considered classically conservative: Burke, John Jay, Richard M. Weaver, Yuval Levin, Yoram Hazony, Roger Scruton, among others. The more I read the classical conservatives, the more I notice a common thread among them: how does one produce a people who are capable of self-governance?
One key seems to be finding ways to restrain our appetite for more and desire for comfort at the expense of others, and form them into virtues in order to steward the environment and resources, and pass on both them and moral virtues to the next generation.
I like the word steward because it entails conserving the good in the world and cultivating it in order to pass it down to the next generation. In the book of Genesis, humans are called to be stewards over the earth, to work and keep the land, to be fruitful and multiply, and to care for the creation with which God entrusted them.
That continues today.
During this time of heat and drought and urge from our government to conserve water, I know we are probably often tempted to take longer showers, to water our amber yards, to keep our pools filled to the brim, to crank the A/C on high to keep cool, and to continue to use these resources as if nothing is wrong.
But that is not what it means to be conservative. I am afraid that from my recent experience keeping up with local and national politics that somewhere along the way, conservatives have lost their way when it comes to conserving resources for the sake of both the environment and the next generation.
In a recent episode of Al Mohler’s Thinking in Public, Mohler interviewed Yoram Hazony, a Jewish scholar living in Jerusalem with his family, and who serves as president of the Edmund Burke foundation.
In it Hazony said something plain but hadn’t registered with me just yet as to why I’ve been at odds with some of the modern conservatives. He said a person who espoused conservative ideals ought to live a conservative life in the fullest sense of the word.
Wholistic Conservatism
His words reminded me that one can become too concerned with economic growth that they neglect other key characters of conservatism, namely, the idea that one ought to live the ideas they espouse.
We can restore classical conservatism if we focus on community. If we combine the idea of personal responsibility with God giving us stewardship over the land to work and keep it, we can perhaps find a good balance between industry and conservation, reminding ourselves the purpose of business is not simply to make a profit, but to earn a living and better one’s community. A business has a good to provide, not at the expense of the community or environment.
It is easy to blame political leadership for poor planning here. Texas has spent the last decades encouraging population and economic growth but seems to have failed to account for the increase demand that means for our electric grid. It can’t handle this current climate at the rate the state continues to grow.
But their neglect does not excuse our failure to conserve. Perhaps this could be a good time to focus again on the community, to support measures that not only rebuild our aging infrastructure, but to also support those who have a plan to keep and maintain said infrastructure.
Environnmentalists
Although this column is local in nature, I do want readers to know of the rich history of conservatives who cared for the environment.
From the expansion of national parks to the creation of the EPA, we have conservative presidents to thank. And the rich tradition of conservationist conservatives continues today.
Conservative environmentalists have listed plenty of ways to not only conserve our resources and be good stewards over the environment that don’t involve the drastic, often draconian measures laid out in the Green New Deal.
Three are very promising. Nuclear Power (our greatest source of clean energy), a new technology aptly called “carbon capture” that traps carbon pollution and locks it away, and natural gas, which has helped the U.S. become the world leader in reducing greenhouse-gas emissions.
None of those entail us becoming vegetarians or enforcing population control.
Collaboration
Thankfully, there have been some recent bi-partisan bills passed that seeks to protect both the environment and the humans living in it. There are ways ahead, but they require the humility to collaborate.
It seems we can either voluntarily be conservative with our resources or have no other recourse but to be conservative when need arises. One can look at the dust bowl of the 1930s to see what happens when we do not appreciate these natural, limited resources.
But in the meantime, if we are to be an ordered society, it requires personal responsibility, it requires a love of home and desire to pass our resources down to the next generation. In short, it requires community and love of neighbor.
I don’t enjoy not being as cool as I can inside my own home, nor do I enjoy looking outside at sad, flaxen grass. But what I do enjoy is serving this community, of knowing my little sacrifice to restrain and retrain my desires not only helps my immediate family and friends, but also the city and community I dearly love.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.