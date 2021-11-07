I have been reading a good bit of Cormac McCarthy lately, and I think his writing style (heavily inspired by Faulkner) has bled over into my own.
I make no claim to rivaling McCarthy (whom I consider the greatest living novelist), but this will hopefully explain why this weekend’s column is written in a tad more visceral way.
Both the Lord and the devil want you to remember.
The devil wants you to remember your sins – all the bad things you’ve done and said and thought that when properly thought on would send near everyone into a state of depression.
The Lord wants you to remember the same but in a different way. Where the devil says stay, remain in the muck of all your individual sins, the Lord says look deeper still.
Look past the individual sins and into what gave them shape. Pride. Lust. Gluttony. And the four other deadly sins.
Look at the sin itself, crouching at the door of your heart, ready and waiting and thinking about ways to disguise itself today. And the heart itself to is eager to let it in. We see the sin is a part of ourselves, or at least so deeply embedded within, and we so greatly infected that to remove it would be the death of both it and of us.
And so it is.
That’s the difference, I think. When we look at all the bad things we’ve done, instead of peeling back the layers of our motives, we can lie to ourselves and say, I’m not like that. Though I’ve lied, cheated, and coveted a thousand times over, I’m really a good person at heart. I’ve done more good than bad (so we tell ourselves) which must merit some sort of good in our life’s ledger.
But we are what we love, and if we keep doing the same stuff over and over, it may be wise to stop and think about why we can’t stop doing those same things we say we really aren’t.
As with any effect, there must logically be a cause. Who lies but a liar? Who cheats but a cheater? Who covets but a coveter? Who sins but a sinner?
If we look at all our sins and imperfections and don’t look deeper, we won’t see what we really are, who we really are. We’ll think we’re sick and need a doctor’s prescription to eat better, think better, live better, when in reality, we’re dead men walking. The cancer already came and left us dead in its wake. And when we wake to our real state and what would be our rightful estate if God hadn’t left us in that dreadful state – when we see our sin as not so much what we’ve done but who we are, and when we cry out in a pain that, once confessed, relieves all pain – that’s the Spirit doing His work.
As John Calvin said in chapter 1 of his Institutes: Nearly all wisdom we possess, that is to say, true and sound wisdom, consists of two parts: the knowledge of God and of ourselves.
He was right. When we see God in His holiness and understand we’ve been made in His image, we can know the good we’ve been created for, what we’re truly capable of.
When we know ourselves and all the things we’ve done, we can know the depths we’ve plunged to in our rebellion against God.
Knowing both these reveals more of who God is. We ran from God in hatred and sin. He ran to us in love and perfection.
We know the sin within all of us will be the death of us all.
Then the Lord calls us to remember something connected but quite the opposite. In our faithlessness, we see His faithfulness. In His death, we see our life. In His resurrection and ascension, we see our future hope and glory.
That’s why we call it good news. That’s why we call it the Gospel. No amount of good would do us any good because try as we might, we can’t change who we are. Leopards can’t change their spots. Humans can’t change their natures. It takes the death of the old to put in the life of the new.
That’s where all our looking and longing meets at the cross. What it took the Lord to seek and to save the lost. To save you and me – if you are calling on His name, the name of His Son. Jesus. The Christ, who takes away the sins of the world. The place where death and life met, and while death seemed that day to have taken away the life of the one who gave it to all, three days later, life itself rose from the grave, giving life to us all. The one who created nature upended the natural order of the world He made and called very good. He did so because He has something much better than very good. He has something new, something holy, something perfect. New Heavens. New earth. All things made new.
And that truly is good news.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
