I apologize for another column over this virus. But it is strange how such a small thing can cause such change in our daily lives, so it’s difficult not to talk or think about it and the wide reaching implications this has for our society.
This week I’m going to brag on my wife again.
I have been prompting Jesse for some time to sit and put some thoughts down on paper that she has about this current pandemic.
But before I do that, I want to thank you, readers, for your continued support and prayers. As you know, Jesse falls into the at-risk category for this virus. She’s been cooped up in the apartment like a hen and she’s getting a little stir crazy. But we know it’s for the best.
I’ve been wearing masks when I go to work and have received some interesting looks. I know masks look strange. However, I’d rather swallow my pride and look strange while wearing a mask than to accidentally take home this virus to Jesse because of my negligence.
God is sovereign, so whatever happens will happen. But that doesn’t mean I can just go about work and town willy-nilly. God is sovereign, but we are still responsible for the choices we make.
Without further ado, here are a few of my bride’s thoughts:
It’s been a few weeks now that I’ve been practicing social distance and staying home 24/7.
When I first got wind of the spread of COVID-19 to our neighboring areas, I’d read most of the same news stories and articles you all have probably read as well. The news emphasized the high risk for those who were elderly or immuno-compromised. Having restrictive lung disease (a side effect of SEPN-1 muscular dystrophy) means I’m on that high-risk list.
So, here I am. Stuck at home.
Things have changed so much in such a short time and it’s hard to imagine when this all might pass or what things will look like after it, Lord willing, does. Joseph and I haven’t seen our family or really much of anyone in person for such a while and the campus streets I see outside my window – that would usually be teaming with cars and students – are now quiet and bare. At times, I’ve felt like a character in one of those end times zombie movies.
I’ve been so thankful for the ability to talk to loved ones by phone and video and even to gather with our church on Sundays online to livestream service. We do our Wednesday night bible studies on zoom and get to see everyone’s smiling faces in their little video chat blocks and we study and discuss. It’s not the same as gathering in person but it’s a blessing to be able to do this at all during these times. These days make the little things we use to take for granted stand out.
I have a greater appreciation for the sunlight that streams through my windows, the smile of a friend or family member as we video chat, the sound of another’s voice, the birds chirping, the hugs I hope to give again someday.
I sit here now in my little dining nook and listen to the campus groundskeeper mow the lawn across the street. There’s something comforting in the sounds of a lawn mower these days. During this time of being shut in, just hearing that sound gives me a sense of normalcy. Something normal is going on in this abnormal time. The grass is still growing and the lawn is still being mowed.
Praise God for these small things.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deaconat Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
