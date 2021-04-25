We thought we got away with it. Then someone came knocking at our door.
Growing up in a suburb of Lindale, my siblings and I played around the neighborhood. One of our neighbors a few houses down had a trampoline in her backyard that she let us bounce on.
We would bounce and play until our legs turned to jelly, then bounce and play some more. Our neighbor had only a couple rules: Take your shoes off before bouncing, and no bouncing when she wasn’t home to supervise.
One afternoon my siblings and I all had the urge to bounce on her trampoline. I don’t remember the exact details – either she was already gone or had told us she was about to leave to go grocery shopping. Either way, we were sullen because we couldn’t jump. Have you ever wanted something so badly that the rules didn’t seem to matter?
What was it the woman Folly in Proverbs says: Stolen water is sweet? Stolen bounces seemed sweet as well.
We made sure no one was looking, then snuck into her back yard, took off our shoes (we weren’t complete rebels, after all), and bounced to our hearts’ content.
Then we saw a familiar car. We all cried, “Run!” and took off. Her house was on the same side of the street as ours, thankfully, so we ducked and dove our way from backyard to backyard, barefoot, and made it back with our neighbor none the wiser. We got away with it.
Near the end of Plato’s, Gorgias, Socrates is engaged in debate with an orator named Polus. During the exchange, Socrates states that it is better for a person’s soul to be punished for their crime than to get away with it by smooth words or any other unjust means. To discipline means to correct. So, a person who is disciplined is a person corrected from the wrong they did. Mom and dad used to always say when they disciplined me, “This is a teaching moment.” Using that logic, a person who skirts being disciplined avoids having their soul corrected from that wrong. Which is better: to be corrected or to continue in the unjust way?
The Lord saw fit for us to be corrected. Several minutes later, after we were sure we had gotten away with it scot-free, while we played, happy and care free, suddenly there came a tapping, as of someone gently rapping, rapping at our front door. Thankfully, this was no Raven from Poe’s imagination, but our neighbor’s arrival spelled punishment for us.
When mom opened the door, there she was, smiling.
“I think your children left these, I’m afraid,” she told mom, holding our shoes we had left in our haste to escape. Caught red-handed. Or, red-footed in this case.
When two of the Israelite tribes had pledged to aid the rest of the Israelites in the conquest of Canaan, Moses warned them they would need to keep their word. He told them if they didn’t, “be sure your sin will find you out.”
In the form of grass-stained sneakers, our sin had found us out. I’m glad it did. If we had gotten away with that secret sin, perhaps we would have done it again. Or, emboldened by that, found other, more serious rules to break.
Mom and dad grounded us from any and all fun for two weeks, including grounded from going over to our neighbor’s trampoline. Felt like forever. It was a good “teaching moment.”
Although it was embarrassing to have to apologize to someone disappointed in our actions, we wouldn’t have apologized if we had not been caught. It would have changed our relationship with our neighbor for the worse because we would always have known we broke her rules and gotten away with it. Thankfully, we were caught. And thankfully, she graciously forgave.
It reminded me of a quote from Pastor and Theologian John Piper. “To be caught in secret sin is a horrible thing. Only one thing worse. Not to be caught.”
We were caught, punished, corrected. We learned lessons about trust, patience, and forgiveness. It wasn’t as fun as jumping on the trampoline, but we were better off because of it.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
