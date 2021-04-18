Years ago, I heard in an interview with a Christian writer that it’s good to keep a written account of one’s conversion experience because it helps a person relate their story to another.
I know not every Christian knows their exact moment of conversion – it is a mystery, after all. And knowing the exact moment is not essential to being a Christian, but I like the idea of at least considering in part the events surrounding one becoming a Christian.
Here’s mine:
Summer 2004. We were huddled in the cafeteria of youth camp on the west side of Ft. Worth, watching the rain and hail beat on the ground and putt-putt golf course outside. We could easily see the torrential rain outside because one wall of the building was nothing but windows. I was on a youth retreat with First Baptist Church of Lindale, scared to death, thinking I was about to die.
Back and forth I paced among my fellow scattered youths, watching the fierce storm outside, worrying and wondering when the potential tornado was going to blow out the windows and sweep us all away.
I didn’t know why I was so scared. Naturally, storms were scary. But I was not scared that I was going to simply die, though that was enough to make my hairs stand on end; I was more scared on what would happen once I closed my 18-year-old eyes in death. Growing up within a family of Christians, I coasted through Awana Club and was already familiar with most of the texts the youth ministers preached through. I read more, memorized more, and thought I understood more about Scripture more than most, if not all, of my peers.
Then the storm came.
It had been a good day. Sunny, but not too warm. Breezy, but not windy. Perfect for being outside and having fun on a retreat. That night, however, that storm barreled through the place. I went through life before thinking I could rely on my being a “good person,” knowing my Bible, and ride the coattails of the faith of my family. I was wrong. The thought of death quite literally nearly scared me to death. My heart raced, unwilling and unable to calm. I realized in part that I could not rest on my good works before a holy God. I realized in all my years growing up and being in the youth group, all I had done was simply judge those who knew less than me but had not myself actually “tasted and seen that the Lord is good.” I realized I had never once repented but had simply tried to rely on my good works, promising the Lord I’d do better every time I sinned. I had not truly believed. I had not trusted in Christ as my Lord and Savior. I was, to my great surprise, “lost.”
That’s the beauty of Christianity, and it’s something we Christians need to remember and defend. It is by grace we are saved, through faith, it is not our own doing, but the gift of God. No amount of works can make one right with God. No amount of penance. No amount of indulgences given. Only by the sacrificial death of Christ on the cross can pay for our sins. That is the core of Christianity. Without that, Christianity becomes another religion of the world, which relies on works not faith.
I didn’t know what to do but simply pace and pray that the storm would go away. Then I heard a voice. It was a familiar one – the voice of one of my fellow youths and daughter of one of our youth pastors. Surrounded by several friends, she read a selection of Scriptures about how God controls the wind and the rain. Calm. Cool. Collected. She had something I didn’t have and I knew it. She had peace. Shalom. She had peace with God.
I knew then I wasn’t saved and needed to trust Christ, but didn’t know how. Thankfully, the storm did end a little while later (praise God for answered prayers), and I promptly grabbed two of my friends, Jake King and Chris Jones, and frantically told them what happened. So, the three of us rushed upstairs to an empty room and all began to pray. I don’t remember our exact words, but I do remember knowing I needed to repent and trust in Christ, so I prayed along those lines. As I did, I felt an overwhelming peace surge over me. I had to go and tell others what had happened.
I told one of our youth pastors. He smiled and said I should wake my oldest sister, Jamie, to tell her. I was a little bit scared about that. If you know Jamie, you’d know she’s not one to wake in the middle of the night cheerfully. But I knocked on the door of the women’s sleeping quarters. I had to tell her. Naturally, she was tired and a little upset to be awake after 11 o’clock at night. But not for long. I told her what happened and we hugged and cried. I won’t forget that.
I was baptized the next day. Something was wrong with the pool, so I was baptized in a jacuzzi. Before I was baptized, we sang the lyrics to a worship song. “Spread wide in the arms of Christ, it’s the love that covers sin. No greater love have I ever known, than you consider me your friend. You’ve captured my heart again.”
Christ’s love, shown in his life, death, and resurrection, had indeed captured my heart.
Since then I have sinned, I have strayed, and I have struggled many days. I have had times of joy and assurance, and seasons of doubt and depression in my close to 20 year walk with the Lord. Good days and bad. But I do know the Lord who brought me safely here will bring me safely home.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
