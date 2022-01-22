I saw her sitting on her front steps smoking a cigarette as I slowly drove by.
That is not an uncommon sight, someone smoking outside their house or apartment. But the image of this woman smoking has stuck with me in the several years since.
I lived at Village Creek Apartments in Commerce with my brother and younger sisters at that time. To get to our apartment near the back, one would have to slowly maneuver through the question mark-shaped drive and either drove around or creep over the speedbumps scattered along the way. Usually, I drove around, wanting to speed home after a long day’s work. This time, however, I decided to take it slow, rolling the windows down to enjoy the breeze.
I had never seen her before and don’t remember seeing her since, but there she sat, smoking a cigarette, wistfully staring at the sky beyond both the apartment complex and beyond Commerce. A small cry turned her attention back to earth. She quickly blew the smoke from her lungs and turned and made soft “shh-ing” sounds as she reached to rock a car seat, half-hidden in the doorway just inside. She smiled and took another drag from her cigarette, making sure to blow the smoke up and away from the doorway, and with one hand she rested her chin on and held her cigarette and with the other she reached back to rock her now cooing child.
There she sat, the mother, killing her lungs with her deadly habit, yet making sure to protect her child from its dreadful effects. That image made me consider: how often we try to protect the ones we love from our sin that clings so close. “Don’t do as I’ve done; learn from my mistakes.”
How often I have heard those words from parent to child or older sibling to the younger or grandparent to grandchild. It’s a strange thing when one stops to think about it. One can see and understand that what one is doing is indeed wrong, sinful, and harmful, but not have the courage or strength to resist the temptation or step back on the right path. Yet they do understand to teach their loved ones through their mistakes to not do as they do and to make better choices about how to live and who to love.
I imagine in some way that must be what we all feel. We want to pass on our good qualities to the next generation and leave out our faults. We want them to learn from our mistakes without making our mistakes their own and just pray that if or when they do make similar mistakes, like a child recoiling from touching a hot stove their parent told them not to, we pray they learn their mistakes before burning their hand too badly.
I think that’s why it’s easy to get upset at the younger generations when we see them making the same youthful mistakes we did.
Though I’m still in my 30s, I’m at the age where I can look back with regret on mistakes in high school and college and can teach those younger than me not to tread that well-trodden path.
But it’s difficult to express what we have learned to the younger generations without becoming patronizing or overbearing – the two things that guarantee our words will not be heard.
That’s a reason I love the book of Proverbs and Paul’s advice to Timothy in the two letters we have of his in Scripture. The aim of Paul and of Solomon and the others who wrote and compiled the book of Proverbs was to pass their wisdom on to the younger generations. A lifetime of wisdom, how to live well and to the fullest in Christ, compiled and curated for us to study.
Paul’s warnings to Timothy on avoiding ministerial pitfalls, and Solomon’s practical guidelines give us words to use to show our love for the younger generation on how not to make our mistakes, how to walk in the way. They did so by speaking the truth in love, which opens the door for genuine conversation, and genuine learning and wisdom, to take place.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
