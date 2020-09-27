Sixth grade was not my best year.
That was the year mom and dad transitioned me from homeschool to public school. For a shy, young, skinny kid like me, it felt like a death sentence.
In many ways, that year taught me that I wasn’t better than my public school counterparts. Mom may have given me great one-on-one attention, but she couldn’t remove the pride within.
As I wrote previously, I forged dad’s signature on the first six weeks report card because I was too embarrassed to tell my parents, and didn’t want to lose my video game playing and Saturday morning cartoon watching privileges. In forging dad’s signature, however, I lost both for some time.
But this present column analyzes a different embarrassment of my own doing.
I was shy, different, awkward and didn’t have many friends. Naturally, I wanted to fit in. I saw one of the ways to fit in was to talk. Talk about things going on with other people in the school. Who was dating who; fights, or rumors of fights; concerning this column: who broke up with who?
One day, while walking the halls, I overheard a rumor that a prominent couple (prominent for middle school) had broken up. Specifically, he broke up with her. I didn’t know why they broke up and I didn’t really know whom they were, but I heard their names and that he broke up with her. This was news. This was my in.
If I could be the first one to share the news about some new rumor, then I would gain social credit and move up in popularity.
I sat in my English class excited, ready to share the news, looking for just the right time. I looked around. Students were chatting but not too loudly. The teacher hadn’t come in yet.
Now was the time. I leaned over and whispered the news loudly to the person on my right.
“Did you hear that Brandon broke up with Jennifer?” I asked (at least, I’m pretty sure those were the names. Sixth grade was a long time ago). The rush of being the first to tell came upon me. This was what power felt like.
Then I heard the voice behind me. It was a girl’s voice. Angry. Hurt. Betrayed.
“No,” she said, tears welling up in eyes that pierced through mine, “I. Broke up. With him.”
I thought I wanted to be seen, to be heard, to be noticed. But I didn’t seem to care the way I went about it. With all eyes on me then, I wished I could disappear into my desk.
I saw the sadness in her eyes. She was hurting from a broken relationship, now she felt betrayed. Jennifer was nice to me. She talked to me sometimes before class. I rewarded her friendship by gossiping about something so personal to her. I didn’t know she was that Jennifer. Had I known, I wouldn’t have shared. But does it really matter?
Why did I want to be the first to share that “news”? I didn’t even know if it was true, I just wanted to be the first.
Why is gossip so popular? Why do we as humans tend to want to be the first to know and first to share?
I didn’t stop to consider the repercussions of letting loose this news, gossiping about things I knew nothing about. Those were two human beings whose broken relationship I was gossiping about. Regardless of whether the news was true about them, I was ready to be the first to tell the class. If I wasn’t going to share, then someone else would, taking the limelight from me.
They became less than human in that moment. Nothing more than a story to be shared first, no matter the consequence.
I learned a lesson that day. It carried over to my journalism days working as a reporter for the Banner. Do I desire to share the truth in a meaningful way, or to simply be the first to share it?
Many news organizations have to often print retractions because they encourage their writers to jump the gun and report events, which are basically gossip, just because they would be the first to break the news.
I thank God for newspapers like the Banner and several others, who still teach it’s better to be right than first, better to report the truth than spread gossip.
Today, though I am no longer a reporter, I still use that lesson when on social media. I try not to share articles I haven’t read and understood, or share breaking news articles without looking up another source. I have to overcome that desire to be the first to share. It’s a strong impulse, that’s why gossip is so prevalent.
I desire to be known by friends and family as one who shares the truth, not gossip, the one who waits and is thoughtful, considering each word and phrase, not as one who rushes to judgement and doesn’t stop to consider the truth.
Embarrassment and shame can teach a lot. In that way, I learned a lot in sixth grade. In hindsight, perhaps it wasn’t so bad a year after all.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
