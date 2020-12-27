Lord willing, the Sunday after Christmas I’ll be preaching for the second time in my life. What follows is a condensed form of the sermon I plan to preach.
I sat in Mr. Scott’s sixth grade choir class, wondering why I had agreed to perform a solo during the Christmas special. I took the class to help with my shyness. Well, it didn’t. I was to sing a solo from, “We Three Kings.” I was so scared, I felt I was about to run away. So, a little before the show I chickened out and asked if it could be a duet. So, that December evening, Blake Bolton and I sang “We Three Kings” as a duet.
Now, what does that story have to do with Matthew 2:1-12? Well, about as much as the title “We Three Kings” does, which is, not much.
Nitpicks concerning song titles aside, why did we sing that song during the Christmas concert?
Because, it’s Christmas. It’s what people do. We sing the same songs and read the same texts. Year in. Year out. Familiarity can glaze our eyes so that we miss, or even get something wrong about the text that we know so much about.
“Now when Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the King, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, saying ‘Where is the newborn King of the Jews? For we saw His star in its rising and have come to worship Him.”
We’re not given much information about these wise men. Though I enjoy the song, “We Three Kings,” we’re pretty sure they weren’t Kings, and we’re not even sure there were three of them.
There could have been a whole host of wise men bringing gifts to Christ the King. The text is also ambiguous on what exactly the star was.
“Behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem.” Behold. These are not Jews. These are not members of the Old Covenant Israel. These are Gentiles. And, behold, they have come to worship Christ, the King of the Jews. It’s not who they were as individuals, but who they were as a people, namely, who they weren’t. These aren’t Jews coming home, these are Gentile Magi following a sign, who have come to worship and give offering to this born King.
Matthew wants us to consider this. Look at what’s happening. The nations are coming to worship this king.
“When King Herod heard this he was frightened, and all Jerusalem with him.”
There’s a big history lesson in Herod that we don’t have time for, so I’ll give you the cliff notes version because I think it’s good to understand the type of man he was, and why the whole of Jerusalem would be so troubled when Herod was troubled.
We leave the scene in Jerusalem, and rejoin the magi on their quest to find the king. Having departed, “Behold! The star they saw in the east went before them until it had come and stood over where the child was.”
Again, we are not sure exactly what the star was. Did it hover above Jerusalem, then move again after they left, or could they not spot it while in Jerusalem, and only after they left did it reappear? Is that why they asked Herod where he was? Again, we do not know. But, behold! They saw it again and it led them directly to their destination.
They enter the house and see Christ with his mother, Mary. What do they do, these magi, these wise men, these great men? They prostrate themselves. The text says they fall down and worship. Whoever they were, they were the top men from the east in their day. Yet here they are, bowing before Christ, humbly worshiping this babe as King.
After bowing before him and giving him gifts, they begin to return home. But, being warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they go home by another way.
What are we to make of this text? What does this section of Scripture about wise men from the east coming to worship Christ tell us?
I think if we take a step back to view the entire birth narrative from Matthew’s account, we’ll note something supremely important. The events surrounding Christ’s birth in Matthew can be described by the word “behold.”
Behold: six times in two chapters.
In his use of the word “behold,” I believe Matthew asks us to slow down, read carefully, and to consider what is taking place. So, what is taking place?
First, Joseph is about to put his wife away discreetly on grounds of infidelity and behold, an angel of the Lord appears and guides his marriage. The child is of the Lord. Behold, this happened to fulfill prophecy.
Next, behold, wise men from the east, gentiles, have seen a star and have come to worship the Christ, the King of the Jews. The wise men leave for Bethlehem and, behold, the star guides them to the exact house they need to be.
After the Magi left, behold, an angel of the Lord warns Joseph in a dream to leave: Herod’s about to come and kill the child to keep himself as king. Joseph’s flight to Egypt and Herod’s furious brutality fulfilled yet more prophecies. God calls his son from Egypt; Rachel weeps in Bethlehem, for her children are no more.
One more prophecy surrounding Christ’s birth and youth must be fulfilled. Herod is dead, son reigning in his stead. Behold, time to return to Israel, an angel tells Joseph. But not to Jerusalem or Bethlehem. Joseph is too afraid. To Galilee, the angel warned. This too fulfills God’s prophecy: He will be called a Nazarene.
Lastly, if we take another step back and look at the beginning and end of Matthew, we can further appreciate how God works all things about. In Matthew 2, God brought the nations to worship and bow before the newborn Christ. In Matthew 28, the nations don’t have to come to Him, He is coming to them.
We are nearing the day in the church calendar called Epiphany. That’s what this text is commonly called. Epiphany: “The manifestation of Christ to the gentiles as represented by the Magi.” It’s also known as a moment of sudden revelation or insight.
What an epiphany indeed: The King of the Jews is the Savior of the world. And the Savior of the world, calls us his own.
If we flip to Matthew Chapter 28 we read Christ’s final words to His disciples on earth: After he gave the great commission, sending them out to the nations, he gave the disciples a great assurance. And what he comforted the disciples with then, he comforts us with still today: “Behold, I am with you always, to the end of the age.”
