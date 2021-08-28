This history moment from Commerce Public Library Secretary and Local History Librarian Bettina Zvanut is fairly short but very interesting.
It also has a little personal history to it because dad grew up in Harlingen, Texas around the same time Melvin Howse was stationed at the Harlingen Army Airfield. When the base closed in the early 60s, dad said the it hurt Harlingen’s economy for some time, as approximately 10,000 people moved from the city in less than a year’s time.
As a former journalist and amateur photographer, I’d be interested to read more of Mr. Howse’s story, so if any reader has more information, please send me an email.
***
Alva Melvin Howse and his son, Melvin T. Howse, moved to Commerce from Delta County about 1923 and opened a photography studio downtown called Howse and Son.
While working with his father at the studio, Melvin took courses at East Texas State Teachers College.
When World War II started, Melvin joined the Army Air Corp November 8, 1942 and received training in Louisiana. He was then stationed in Harlingen, Texas according to the Commerce Journal in November, 1943. However, he was stationed at Greenville’s Majors Field Air Force Base in the early part of 1943 as mentioned in the Commerce Journal in March of 1943.
The negatives from Melvin Howse’s photography business were donated to the Commerce Public Library, which contained negatives of pictures Melvin took of an airfield with planes, crowds of people, and ambulances.
In another negative, two officers watch the scene below from a platform above the field.
Another reveals a room with two men looking at a portrait of an Army Air Force Officer. Unfortunately, the envelope had only scant details of the event etched in pencil: Dedication, January 5, 1943. He did not name the location, however, there is evidence it may have been Majors Field in Greenville, Texas, considering Melvin was stationed there as reported by the Journal two months after the dedication.
For any highflyers, photographers, or history buffs, if you have any information about who the officer was in the portrait, or the identity of the man holding it, the Commerce Public Library would love to know.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
