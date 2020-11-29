What is it about Creation that makes it both beautiful and terrifying?
Recently, Dr. John Mark Dempsey asked a question in the Blacklands Café that got me thinking of my childhood.
He asked what’s the farthest away from home you’ve ever been.
Though my answer wasn’t the farthest physically, it was the farthest I’ve felt from home.
Grandma took us on vacations each year. Grandad kept a separate account specifically for her to treat her grandkids with after he died, so that’s what Grandma did. The Dixie Dude Ranch in Bandera, Texas, was our favorite place to go on vacation as youngsters. Branson, Missouri, overtook it as we got older, but for preteen boys and girls, playing cowboy and cowgirl couldn’t be beat.
One year, while the parents watched TV and played basketball or horseshoes, or went on short walks around the ranch, a few of us youth decided to go on a hike.
We had gone on that hike before earlier in the day with a larger and older group of people, along with a guide with a map. I enjoyed it then. The guide led us through caverns and valleys, and a beautiful lookout where we could see for miles and miles. I took in the magnificent scenery and enjoy it because I knew I was safe. My parents were there, and a guide who knew the way.
The hike with just us youth started off fine. We grabbed a map from the front desk, found the trailhead, and began our quest. With an X marked on the map at the lookout point, we were treasure hunters striking out to make it rich.
Thirty minutes into the hike, the sun began to go down and we realized we forgot to bring a flashlight. Unfamiliar terrain and a map that was getting harder to read every minute, this group of treasure hunters began to get homesick quick.
Earlier that day we the saw the same sights and walked the same trail, and I enjoyed every minute of it.
But take away that guardrail of a map and guide, and my experience of that beauty changed. The sounds of wind and wings and crawly things were no longer welcomed but had suddenly become some unknown danger that blocked our path home. The scenery hadn’t changed. It was the same rolling hills and plains filled with dust and trees and brushes and sounds of precocious critters fluttering about my feet as earlier in the day. But put me there without a map to read and no marker pointing home and things I enjoyed about the seemingly endlessness to the area — and those things suddenly transformed into a haunted landscape that threatened to kill.
Though we eventually made it back safe before night, I still think get an uneasy feeling when I think back to that time of being lost in the dark with no one to help.
Thankfully, that’s not how we have to live through this world by. We don’t have to wander through this life alone, lost and longing for home.
Taken spiritually, we have a guide, a map, and a home to travel to. Christ. Scripture. Heaven. We can go through the peaks and valleys of life knowing we are not alone, nor are we lost. The path of life may take us through tough, unpopular terrain, and it may be extremely difficult at times, but it does lead home.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3)
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
