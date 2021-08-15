One of the most misquoted verses in the Bible is Matthew chapter seven verse one.
“Judge not, that you be not judged.”
Taken by itself, it seems as if Christ was commanding us to never seek to correct another human being, for fear that we too would be judged. This view is prevalent in culture.
But society, much less familial relationships, cannot exist without some form of judgement. So what did Christ mean when he made that declaration?
Thankfully, if we read further, we can glean the meaning from the text.
Christ begins to give clarity to his statement in the next verse:
“For with the judgment you pronounce you will be judged, and with the measure you use it will be measured to you.”
Christ first warns that the same measure you use to judge others is going to be the one used against you.
If a person goes about judging people harshly and haphazardly, not taking the time to understand, reason, or be gentle before making their judgement on another person, that’s going to be the same measure used against them.
So we see the warning. A person will be judged the same way in which they have judged others.
In the following three verses, Christ uses another form of teaching to give an example of how we are to judge.
“Why do you see the speck that is in your brother’s eye, but do not notice the log that is in your own eye? Or how can you say to your brother, ‘Let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when there is the log in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the log out of your own eye, and then you will see clearly to take the speck out of your brother’s eye.”
I love Christ’s parables. Stories help us to see things in ways that deepen our understanding.
Consider the parable. The eye is a pretty sensitive part of your body, susceptible to a lot of pain if handled wrongly. If we glance up at the sun too long or even get a speck in it, our eyes can be damaged. I know. I’ve had two scratched retinas. They’re no fun.
So imagine if you have a speck in your eye. Depending on the type of speck, it would either be a nuisance or put you in an incredible amount of pain. While one of the most sensitive parts of your body is in pain, you see (through eyes filled with tears) a person bumbling toward you, blunt instrument from their eye, who then offers to help take a speck out of your eye.
They’re going to pummel you to death with the beam from their eye before they can even get close enough to remove the speck from your eye! Would you be willing to let that person perform surgery on your eye? Of course not.
But that’s the picture Christ uses to illustrate how it feels when a person tries to judge another for either a sin or error, while they themselves commit the same or similar sins and errors. It’s like a man drunk on wine going on a tirade against another person because they got drunk on beer. It’s absurd, and whatever advice they give falls on deaf ears.
The various sins and weaknesses each of us are caught in are sensitive. No one really enjoys having another person tell them of their flaws. However, and this part is crucial, it is an imperative in the Christian walk. We are commanded to hold one another accountable as we live as Christians in this world (Prov. 27:17; Gal. 6:1-2; Matt. 18:15-17; James 5:19-20; Col. 3:16, etc.). So we must correct error when we see it in another believer.
So what does the parable teach?
Take the beam out of your eye. Understand your own weakness. Know what it felt when you were in sin, how sensitive and painful it is to have a beam in your own eye. And once you have it removed, you will have the necessary clarity to gently remove a speck from your brother or sister’s eye.
Picture this scenario. A youth minister or pastor finds out one of his students or congregants is addicted to pornography – sadly, a fairly common theme in today’s sensual society. It’s the difference between him shouting at them, publically exposing their sin the moment he finds out, and taking that person aside, putting his arm around their shoulders, confessing his own weaknesses and sins, and reminding them that since men and women are created in the image of God, they should not be treated as commodities to be lusted after, but humans to be respected because of the image they bear.
That pastor or youth minister will also be able to see clearly, perhaps getting to the root of the matter on why a person is sinning, and will then be able to deal with that as well.
Removing sin in our lives is one of the most painful things we do. Other visuals used in Scripture are iron sharpening iron and silver and gold refined in the fire. Correction cuts beneath our façade and burns away our impurities.
Removing sin will hurt. But there’s a difference between a person who has clean eyes, able to get up close enough to see the speck clearly, and a person who has a beam in their eye, shouting you down from a distance.
Like those old Three Stooges episodes where one of them has a beam over the shoulder and doesn’t realize how long it is, accidentally knocking over anyone who happens to be within range whenever they turn, so are we whenever we don’t first stop to reckon with our own weaknesses and sins before correcting another brother or sister who happen to be caught up in their own sin.
The illustration may make for great comedy, but it makes for poor discipleship. Only a humble human can effectively help another person wage war on their sin.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
