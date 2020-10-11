I am one who is often tempted to find my worth in what I can do.
I call myself a writer – at least part of the time.
Some days words exude from me. Thoughts connect and form words, like electricity, that connect from the synapses in my brain and flow in a current from my head to my hand, through my pen and onto the page. I can take any topic that enters my mind, capture it, and coherently write out my thoughts so that others can read and understand the point I’m trying to make.
Other days words elude me. The current is cut. The power is out. A dam blocks the way from my head to the page.
This has been my head the past several days. I planned to write a piece concerning the concept of personhood, but every time I sat down to write, nothing would come. A word here, a word there. An hour later, a sentence or two scribbled down, surrounded by lines and scratches of black ink that sliced through words dead on the page. Lord willing, next week’s piece will cover the concept of personhood. I plan to be on vacation then, so hopefully I’ll have the time to think and write about that subject.
Stresses from work, car fixes and house hunting have been plenty, and sleep has been fitful, due to a variety of reasons. A storm; a bad dream; or the constant stream of deadlines at work, demanding my attention.
I try to take seriously the command to do all to the glory of God – a command that I take as to do all things with excellence. But what do I do when excellence escapes me? What happens when my best is not really that good?
It caused me to rethink the way I think about that verse. Do all things to the glory of God. Can I give God the same glory when my best fluctuates with my mental state – a ship rising and falling in a stormy sea of stress, weariness, or anxiety? Or can I be consciously giving God glory when I wrote powerful verse but have my heart far from my Creator?
I think the answer lies in what it means to be faithful.
In her book, “Everyday Faithfulness,” Glenda Marshall, like the Apostle James, equates faithfulness to agriculture.
“Faithfulness by definition calls us to be loyal, steadfast, constant, and reliable,” she writes. “But outside the agrarian corners of the world, we struggle to model our spiritual faithfulness after farmers waiting for rain like their lives depended on it. Life or death. That’s what we’re talking about there.”
Life or death. Being patient for the rain, tilling the soil, working the field, doing what needs to be done, then waiting and praying for the rain to come.
As one who writes instead of farms, I see faithfulness as knowing when to keep writing and when to take a break. My mind has limits. It needs rest, relaxation, sleep, and distraction at different times and in different ways.
My worth before God is not in what I do but in who I am. In Christ, I am seen as son: loved, chosen, adopted. When my worth has a foundation that cannot be moved, I don’t have to worry about earning anyone’s affection or appreciation, basing my worth upon what another person thinks of me.
I am free to pursue, with patience, the excellence God calls me to in any of my endeavors, knowing there are no shortcuts to this growth. It takes work, patience, and trust, to believe the work is not in vain.
These past few weeks have been busy and stressful, filled with unplanned for and unforeseen events that have removed me from my normal writing routine. During busy times as these I write on whatever I can find. Jesse can attest. She constantly finds scribbles on the backs of receipts, scratches on various papers, and disjointed thoughts scattered throughout my notebooks.
Taking these thoughts and piecing them together to form the columns and short stories I regularly write takes time. But even when I don’t have time to edit and polish, I can still remain faithful. Though not always as polished as I would like, the discipline of writing weekly forces me to be faithful in my craft, and I pray it bleeds into other areas of my life.
Even when times are busy and life is stressful, taking whatever time God gives, I can be faithful to think and write, glorifying God in using what he has given me, and taking the time to refine my ability to think and praise with words on the page.
“Now there are varieties of gifts, but the same Spirit; and there are varieties of service, but the same Lord; and there are varieties of activities, but it is the same God who empowers them all in everyone. To each is given the manifestation of the Spirit for the common good.” 1 Corinthians 12:4-6.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
