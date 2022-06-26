I have been reading the J.R.R. Tolkien’s “The Lord of the Rings” over the summer with a group of boys from our church.
A few weeks ago, they approached me after worship service, each interrupting the other, as they excitedly asked if me and my brother James would like to join them. One, Harrison, even offered to draw me a picture of two characters that I can hang on my fridge.
A bold venture, I thought, trying to read all three books in one summer, bold enough that I figured I ought to join them in this quest.
By the time this column comes out, we should be discussing the battle of Helm’s Deep and Frodo and Sam’s own battle resisting the One Ring’s temptations and hiding from Sauran’s great eye.
In my new position at work, I’m not able to read as much, so I’ve taken to listening to them on audio as I commute and as I walk to and from the buildings at work and around my neighborhood on evenings and weekends.
In so many ways this time is fresh. Things forgotten or half-remembered as in the fog of a dream become clear and crisp as I listen.
There is one section near the end, that has got me thinking.
In the penultimate chapter of “The Return of the King,” Frodo, Sam, Merry, and Pippin return home after nearly two years of hardships, loss, and tears.They find their beloved Shire to have been invaded by Saruman, who had turned the once fruitful and green land into a wasteland where Orcs and evil men ruled over a people who were incapable and afraid.
To Scour
The title of the chapter of how the four Hobbits rid the shire of Saruman and his ilk is fascinating: “The Scouring of the Shire.”
Tolkien was a linguist. And as Alan Jacobs, English Scholar at Baylor University reminds us, when a linguist such as Tolkien uses an unfamiliar word, it is best to pay attention.
To scour something means to polish or clean something with great effort. It is taken from the Latin “excurare,” meaning “to clean off,” or, more literally, “to take good care of.” (Notice “curare” in excurare, where we get our word to “care for, take care of.” )
So, when Tolkien wrote “The Scouring of the Shire,” he showed how the Hobbits cared so much for their homeland that they took the time and effort to repair it, even after they had been through hell.
It takes time. It takes effort. It takes love. It takes an intense desire to see something made anew.
Scouring Bicycle
When rust caked on one of my first bikes growing up, I was distraught because I didn’t know if I could get it off. My new bike I had left outside had rust all over it (at least, that’s how it looked to my 10-year-old eyes).
My first thought was to do away with it and get another one. But we didn’t have the money and mom and dad reminded me if I was going to be entrusted with something, then I must take the time to care for it. So, I got to work, scouring my bike from its rust.
It took a good bit of scrubbing, but I got it looking much, much better than it once did.
Christian view of ‘scouring’
I think Christians can take this and apply it to God scouring us from our sin. It took Christ’s life, death, resurrection, and ascension to remove our sin from us, with Christ paying for it through his sacrificial death in our stead on the cross.
And we still are, in a real sense, being scoured. Peter describes the process of being made like Christ as silver being tried in the fire to remove imperfections. A great reminder of the deep love our Triune God has for us.
It’s much easier to do away with something than to repair it. But the work of scouring gives great rewards. Both the foundations of communities and marriages deepen when, instead of moving or divorcing, both seek to scour and repair. The process of repairing binds them together and prepares them for the days ahead.
How many of us have damaged relationships or friendships or homes in need of scouring? What things would we rather toss out than take the time to scour? How might a culture that prizes making old things new look instead of tossing out the old and replacing it with the new?
As Tolkien showed in that chapter, to scour something is not a quick event. But, as we read in that chapter and witness in the things we have taken the time to clean and repair, scouring reaps precious joys that far surpass the fleeting feelings we get from fluttering about searching for something new.
And as for our Lord of the Rings reading plan, I’m sure there will be plenty more great things to glean from such great books in the days to come.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
