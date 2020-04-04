Is God for me?
It’s a question I’ve asked myself countless times in moments of sickness, suffering and hardship.
I easily answer yes when all goes well. Of course, God is for me. I am healthy and have a good job, a nice car, a roof over my head and a wife, Jesse, who loves me.
But take one away and the question becomes more difficult. Is God for me when I’m not healthy, or I lose my job, car, apartment, or if something ever happens to Jesse? I confess, sometimes I hesitate to answer. My “yes” is too dependent on God’s material gifts instead of God’s gift of himself.
This coronavirus pandemic has caused me to ask the question once more. And I find I can answer wrongly in two ways. I can fall into emotionalism, relying too much on my physical circumstances to inform my spiritual state. Or I can shutdown my emotions, retreating into cold intellectualism.
How do I escape the one without falling into the other?
The Sons of Korah, in Psalm 42 and 43, guide both my emotion and intellect toward the truth.
“As a deer pants for flowing streams, so pants my soul for you, O God. My soul thirsts for God, for the living God.”
He pants, as the deer does; his soul, parched, thirsts for God, for the living God. Nothing else will sate his desire for fulfillment. He needs God. He’d die without him. This must be our starting point.
The Psalmist’s admission reminds me that my emotions matter. I am not mere intellect: a walking, talking, living, breathing, computer. I am man, made in the image of God. Therefore, I feel. Therefore, my doctrine is not cold nor lifeless. It cannot be. I worship God, the living God; and so my doctrine must follow suit. Right thoughts about God lead to right feelings about God.
But I am not all emotion either. I may feel God is for me and yet be going against his revealed will. My emotions must be led by the Word of God, which requires my intellect. I have to read to obey. I have to understand the command to follow it.
So the Psalmist appeals to his mind. Specifically, he tells himself to remember.
“These things I remember, as I pour out my soul: how I would go with the throng and lead them in procession to the house of God with glad shouts and songs of praise, a multitude keeping festival.”
My mind calls to my heart. Remember. God was good to me then. He remains good to me now. Though the memories of the past good times are bittersweet when in the midst of separation, they do remind me to be thankful for his provision. Times of plenty come from God’s hand. So do times of drought and famine.
These two – the mind and the heart – blend in the first of the three refrains in these two Psalms.
“Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you in turmoil within me?
Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and my God.”
As a doctor diagnoses my physical health through a round of questioning, so I diagnose my own spiritual health through questions.
Why am I cast down? Why do I feel God is not for me? I used to sing praises to God in corporate worship. What happened? What changed?
As I read these Psalms I see why he is downcast. “Because of the oppression of the enemy.”
Evil men taunted him, using his physical condition to attack his God. His God is my God. A virus can’t taunt. But it can infect and kill, and it can have the same effect on our souls as the audible, scornful question, “where is your God?”
Where is God when my job is taken away, when my status falters, or my health fails? Where is God when half the world is under quarantine, when I can’t leave the house to go on walks, or visit friends and family, or attend corporate worship with the congregation I love so much?
The Psalmist answers this question through repeating the question and response.
“Hope in God!”
My hope is in God, not in job, status, health, or the state of my 401k. When those fail me, God doesn’t. Nothing can separate me from God’s love. Though watching the effects of this pandemic – the infections, hospitalizations and the deaths – the social distancing, lack of physical touch and corporate worship hurt my soul, Christ is my hope. I worship in spirit and in truth. While I mourn through this pandemic night, I will still hope in God, because I will again praise him. I will do this because God is my salvation. He is my God.
Though he struggled during this time of pain and uncertainty about tomorrow, the Psalmist knew God would vindicate him because he knew he belonged to God. God is our refuge. Refuges don’t falter and they don’t fail. They hold fast, taking the brunt of the storm while we wait underneath its shelter.
“Send out your light and your truth; let them lead me; let them bring me to your holy hill and to your dwelling! Then I will go to the altar of God, to God my exceeding joy, and I will praise you with the lyre, O God, my God.”
God’s light and God’s truth cannot be hindered. Though we remain indoors, his light and truth continue to pierce the darkness of human hearts with the truth of the gospel. He still leads us to reach out online and over the phone to evangelize the lost, encourage our fellow believers, and serve whoever is in need.
The Psalmist then repeats the refrain the third and final time, this time in triumph.
“Why are you cast down, O my soul, and why are you in turmoil within me? Hope in God; for I shall again praise him, my salvation and my God.”
If God is my salvation, then he is always for me. God will lead. I will follow. He will guide my heart and my mind back to him. No pandemic can keep God’s love from me. Even if Jesse or I contract it, God is still good. Even if we die, God is still good. No circumstance can stop God from leading me in songs of praise to him.
In the unshakable Rock of Christ, my salvation, my hope is found.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deaconat Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
