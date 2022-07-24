“De profundis” is the title of the 130th Psalm in the Book of Common Prayer. Taken from the first line of the Psalm in Latin, “De profundis clamavi ad te, Domine;” or, “Out of the depths have I cried unto thee, O Lord.”
This Psalm has been on my mind and in my heart of late due to recent circumstances.
I have a dear friend who has been struggling deeply with illness, a man whose life has affected mine in too many ways to count. I praise God the surgery went well, but there is a long road ahead.
This year, and, if I am to be honest, the past few, have been marked with various trials and worries, from sicknesses in friends and family to job difficulties, the pandemic, and the continued division and vitriol that seem to mark much of today’s societal and political rhetoric.
And while I have not had to struggle much in the way of illness recently, I am called, as a Christian, to weep with those who weep – even when we don’t always get along.
That’s why I think this Psalm came in my mind during the intermission of the delightful play, Mary Poppins, which the Greenville Family Theater put on Friday, July 15th. I am not normally a musical fan, but I thoroughly enjoyed singing along with the tunes I knew by heart and laughing several moments during the heartwarming comedic musical.
However, my mood changed when one of my good friends in attendance gave me an update on our friend during the intermission. Dire. Surgery required. No time to waste.
I left Jesse and our friends at the seats and rushed outside to the warm air downtown and walked, listening to chatter of other patrons and the stopping and starting of cars driving downtown. I gazed up at the Central Christian Church, florid in the waning sun, its silver pinnacles reminding me of how our prayers rise from the depths to pierce the heavens, and “De Profundis,” or, “Out of the depths,” came to mind. So often the poetic nature of the Psalms give me the words I’d otherwise never find.
I walked to the car and opened my old King James, handed down to me through my Papa, James Lamar, and leafed through the Psalms to find it. My friend, Mark Hutchins, and his wife passed by and I, keeping composure, waved and said hi as they passed then returned to my Bible and read this moving Psalm.
I do not have time to share my other thoughts just yet, and I had originally planned to pen a column on the importance of conservation – considering the recent water and electric shortages, but I will leave that till next week, save for a sentence or two.
If one supports conservative platforms, one ought to live a conservative life. Please, conserve water and electricity. If you are a fellow conservative, please practice what you preach during this time.
However, that is possibly for next week’s column. The rest of this one is reserved for the Psalm I read in my car while I prayed for my dear friend.
Psalm 130: De Profundis
“Out of the depths have I cried unto thee, O LORD.
Lord, hear my voice: let thine ears be attentive to the voice of my supplications.
If thou, LORD, shouldest mark iniquities, O Lord, who shall stand?
But there is forgiveness with thee, that thou mayest be feared.
I wait for the LORD, my soul doth wait, and in his word do I hope.
My soul waiteth for the Lord more than they that watch for the morning: I say, more than they that watch for the morning.
Let Israel hope in the LORD: for with the LORD there is mercy, and with him is plenteous redemption.
And he shall redeem Israel from all his anxieties.”
Amen and Amen.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.