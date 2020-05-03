“Great,” I said, looking from the President George Bush Tollway to a conglomeration of vehicles stopping and starting on I-30 down below. “A traffic jam.”
I sighed and pulled onto the on ramp, adding my car into the seemingly endless fray, hoping this jam wouldn’t last too long.
Jesse and I were on our return trip from Allen in February, and had decided to take this route home to pick up an item Jesse had purchased at the Rustic Warehouse in Rockwall.
We were only five miles from our exit. So close. My frustration rose and soon overflowed into choice words about how I-30 should have been widened years ago, explaining to Jesse what the term rubberneckers meant and why I was complaining about them, and I think something about my tax dollars being put to better use – for good measure.
Jesse, gracious as always, attempted to quell that frustration by reminding me that even traffic jams are not outside God’s purview.
Besides, she relayed, it was a beautiful Saturday afternoon, and we would be able to better appreciate the baby blue sky and the wind-drawn waves lapping against the shore better at 15 miles per hour rather than at 65.
But I was having none of it.
By that time the seed of frustration had germinated and I wanted nothing more than to watch it grow. Why is it so difficult to stop being frustrated once I’ve decided I like venting my frustration more than letting something go?
I expressed to Jesse that, while knowing God’s sovereignty over the times and the seasons, the brakes and the gas pedals – and the feet that use them – should I still not have the right to vent my frustration at bad driving? God’s control or no, bad driving is still bad driving.
At the height of my frustration, Jesse took my hand and began to softly pray. She prayed for the safety of the people if this jam was caused in part by a wreck (it was), and for us not to be as frustrated about the inconvenience it was causing, then prayed for future things such as school, car repairs, and other such things that needed prayer.
I wish her gentle action calmed me down in that moment, but it didn’t.
My frustrated pride blinded me to the sight of her gracious act of love. I was angry and wanted to remain that way, venting my indignation at the day.
When she said “Amen,” I hastily reminded her to warn me next time before she began to commune with God. I wasn’t ready to calm down, and I didn’t want to be dragged along into prayer at that time. Then I realized I had just complained to my wife for taking the time to pray for the man she loves.
But that’s what pride does. It blinds us to everything and everyone around us. Blinded to those who may have been hurt in the wreck; blinded to others on the road who may have been kept from other, more important, things; and blinded to Jesse, who only desired my good.
Thankfully, God showed me my transgression immediately and I apologized to Jesse for being frustrated that she would desire to pray for her husband.
I wasn’t happy because the return trip wasn’t going how I had planned it to go. I had failed to be thankful in all things and to rejoice always. I hadn’t stomped out the coals of frustration, rather, I had fanned them into flame with my venting.
Frustration is easy; it comes to me naturally. All it takes is thinking that I am in any way superior to another human being, and any interruption or inconvenience becomes a way to show my superiority by venting my frustration, whether that be waiting too long in line for my food, for mail at the post office, at the DMV, or in a traffic jam.
Contentment and self-control, on the other hand, take time and discipline to cultivate.
Thankfully, I had plenty of time to consider my thoughts and words when I realized my transgression.
We were in a traffic jam, after all.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
