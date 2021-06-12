I preached my third sermon on May 30.
Before preaching my first sermon, I was encouraged by the elders to listen to a sermon from Alistair Begg titled, “Leaving a Legacy.” David told me what he wanted me to hear was the last 10 minutes of the sermon, but said I couldn’t just skip to it because I’d miss the context of his words and wouldn’t get the full meaning of what he wanted me to get. I couldn’t just skip to the end and think I’d get all that I needed.
Thinking back on that, it seems that’s a danger in today’s online world. We post sermon snippets, inflamed pastors condemning certain sins of the culture or passionately pleading for the lost to be saved. I’m not saying those things are wrong. I share some of those myself.
But recently I’ve been a little more reticent because I think posting these soundbites does a disservice to not only those pastors whose snippets we share, but also to our local pastors.
I grew up with ESPN’s SportsCenter. From football, soccer, baseball, and any other sport they covered, I watched the commentators (especially Stuart Scott and Dan Patrick) make pithy comments on every highlight reel each evening before bed.
That is fine for sports, where one wants to see the awesome athleticism seen in the myriad sports we watch and play, but I don’t think it should transfer into how we view the pulpit. It changes how we listen to sermons, and, I think, it can change how pastors prepare sermons.
When I wrote my three sermons on manuscript, I was tempted to say things in ways I knew would be worthy of a soundbite, a phrase or two ripe for someone to pluck and put online for others to listen to and share. My elders, Alistair Begg, and another podcast on preaching, cautioned me against that very thing – each in their own way.
My elders wanted me to listen to Alistair Begg’s sermon because it was a great reminder that great or small, rich or poor, famous or little-known, everyone leaves a legacy. From Charles Spurgeon to the little old church lady who teaches children in Sunday School, each will leave a lasting legacy one way or the other. So don’t be concerned with fame. Be concerned with being faithful to the Scripture you’re going to preach. Week in. Week out.
The last bit of advice came a couple days before preaching my most recent sermon. I was listening “The Pastor Writer Podcast,” where Chase Replogle interviewed another pastor, H.B. Charles, Jr. Charles said a danger in the ministry is to attempt to preach that sermon you know will be famous for eloquence, a sermon that will get one noticed by others online.
Charles’s advice was this: “Clarity is its own style.” Strive to preach a clear message, not one muddled in fancy rhetoric that may sound nice and get one noticed, but one that will ultimately fade if not centered on the Word. Not to say one can’t work to refine their words to rhyme more and flow better. But preachers should strive foremost to preach a clear, faithful message.
And don’t focus on what people outside your congregation will think. God has placed you there at that time and that place for a specific immediate reason: to preach his word to his people who are there that morning. Others may be blessed when they hear a sermon preached online a few days, weeks, or even years later. I know I have. But a pastor’s goal first and foremost is to feed his personal sheep with God’s personal Word.
I think this thinking should bleed into other areas of our lives as well. It should affect how we read and watch the news, discuss topics with others, and how we think and pray. We are living in a soundbite world that constantly demands our attention and reaction. On topics of great importance, I think it is best to slow down and consider one’s own thoughts, then find the right words that will get the other person to think, not simply react viscerally.
When God judged Israel in Isaiah 1, he said for them to “reason together.” I think it implied that their culture had become too fast, too busy to consider how far they had strayed from the truth, how they had drifted from God’s Word. It is a caution for us as well. God called the straying Israelites to slow down and reason together. I think we should take heed as well, lest we become too busy to stop and consider God’s Word and how it applies to our lives.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
