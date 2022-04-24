After the last song is sung and the prayer of Thanksgiving is given, the Scripture for the day is read and the crosstrainers (youth Sunday school) are dismissed, one of our elders, David Ferguson, most often takes the stand to deliver the Sunday morning sermon at Commerce Community Church.
But before he does, nearly without fail, he utters the words, “Let’s pray and consider God’s Word together.”
That sentence in and of itself deserves more than a column but a column will have to do for now. I want to focus on how those words teach us to read, live, and pray.
Prayer
First, David calls us to prayer. For the Christian, prayer is like oxygen in a world of smog. One cannot hope to breath for long without the sustainment that comes from communing with the Lord. Prayer is that joyful acknowledgement of our dependence on him.
Some consider being dependent on another as some form of weakness to be rid of, an obstacle to be overcome; but as I wrote last week, we have always and will always depend on another in one form or another. It’s simply in our nature.
To deny dependency is to deny part of our humanity. By praying, as Christ showed in the Lord’s prayer, we acknowledge our dependence on God for every breath and every bite, loving him in his holiness before we approach him with our prayers and petitions for forgiveness and our daily bread.
Consider God’s Word
Then, David asks us to consider God’s word. Years ago, when thinking of a name for this column, I landed on “Something to Consider.” I considered the word consider something worth considering. Fun with the language aside, I love the word “consider” because it means more than to think about something, or even to think deeply about something.
It means to act, one way or another, after much thought and deliberation. It is not a gut reaction, nor is it a mere rational exercise, but a way of ordering one’s life, body and soul, will and reason, around our whole being.
David doesn’t simply open his Bible and read it to us, though that would be helpful in and of itself, but he delivers his sermon from God’s word after he has plumbed the depths of the passage of Scripture.
Though, as we know, there is always more depths and heights of God’s word than we are able to climb to or plumb up, that does not stop him – nor should it us – from wrestling with a passage of Scripture, studying and praying until we believe we have come to a proper understanding of a given text.
Like any book worth its salt, it requires both knowledge of the book itself plus the surrounding historical and literary context to better understand the words on the page.
It requires studiousness and attention to the text. It requires patience, prayer, and humility when approaching a text with so great a magnitude as Scripture. This is not to discourage one from simply picking up the Bible to read, I would never discourage that. But I want to encourage thoughtfulness when reading. And humility.
In asking us to consider God’s word, I believe David asks us to dwell in it, to be shaped and molded by it, to conform our lives more to it than the changing morals of the world around us. Solid ground in a world of shifting sand. So our lives should look different.
Study in Community
But David doesn’t end there. He not only asks us to consider God’s word but to consider it together. We don’t live in a vacuum. Our choices affect both ourselves and those around us. So we read and study and live in community. The Bereans mentioned in Acts 17 were considered more noble because they searched the Scriptures together to see if what Paul spoke was the truth or not. Friends may have insights and experiences we don’t have – and vice versa. We discuss and debate meanings together in community, praying and eating together before diving into the text, learning from God and each other.
There is a beauty in this. It requires us to know what we believe and why we believe it. Unspoken assumptions about the word and the world around us are brought to the surface and examined to see if they align with the truth. That is where growth so often happens.
Sing It
After praying and delivering God’s word to us, David ends by saying, “Let’s stand and sing about it.”
Even if the word is a hard one that exposes sin and selfishness and unruly desires in our lives, truth is always worth singing about. Better to be lovingly confronted with the truth than to be affirmed in a lie. There is an old hymn we sing sometimes at C3 with a line that goes “Tune my hear to sing Thy praise”. Considering the Word together tunes our hearts, and then we respond by singing His praises.
And so we sing, hopefully changed at least in some small way, this merry little band of believers, seeking to delight in Christ and declare His glory in front of a watching world.
If you do not belong to a local church, would you consider C3? Or any other church near you where the pastors faithfully preach God’s word.
This church, or any other that asks you to consider God’s word in truth, is well worth your Sunday morning attendance and attention.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
