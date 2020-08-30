After graduating high school in 2005, I lost all interest in reading for nearly a decade.
I don’t exactly know why, but high school had killed my desire to read for learning and leisure. I used to spend hours at a time following the Hardy Boys (and sometimes Nancy Drew) as they tracked down clues, solved mysteries, and learned lessons along the way.
Movies, television, and video games took the brunt of my free time then. The digital screen had replaced the physical page, and I don’t think I was the better for it. My attention span decreased, and with that, my critical thinking and reasoning waned as well.
I remember when that all began to change. I was then a reporter for the Banner and Journal, and decided to pick up and read some of C.S. Lewis’s writing. I thought it would make a nice column for the Commerce Journal, a chronicle of my “C.S. Lewis Reading Odyssey.” The column lasted exactly one article. Thankfully, my reading didn’t. That foray into Lewis rekindled my passion for reading that had lain dormant, smoldering for all those years.
A year later, my passion for reading truly began to enflame. In Biloxi, Mississippi, of all places. I was stationed there from July to October of 2014 to study Cyber Surety while I was in the Texas Air National Guard. Without a smartphone, reliable access to the internet, and a television, I had to return to reading.
Before I took the flight from Dallas to Biloxi, one of my former co-workers, Rosemarie, lent me a small backpack filled with old Tom Clancy novels. I put them to good use.
I didn’t have a terrible amount of free time – classes and exercises had me busy from 4a.m. to 5p.m. – but after my brain got tired of reading and rereading Cyber Surety and Security + study materials, I got to enjoy the tales of Jack Ryan, his son, and the start of Rainbow Six under the command of John Clark (played by Willem Dafoe in the 1994 Harrison Ford film, Clear and Present Danger).
I grew to enjoy those hours at the end of every day, coming to the dorm and whittling away at each new book, following the twists and turns Clancy took me on.
Mom had decided to read some of those books as well, so we’d talk about whatever adventure Jack was in when I called her once or twice a week. Though they weren’t the deepest or most thought-provoking novels, they were thoroughly entertaining, and they helped train my brain to focus better, concentrate deeper and for longer, and increased my memory the more I read – which came in handy when it came time to study for the Security + exam.
Reading, especially reading literature, has sadly been on the wane in recent years. A 2018 study into the state of reading indicated that roughly 19 percent of U.S. Citizens read for pleasure on a given day. The average American (a nebulous term, no doubt) spends more than two hours and 45 minutes a day watching television.
But it’s not exactly true that people are reading less. We are actually reading about the same, if not more in some cases; however, our reading has changed. Instead of reading short stories and novels, or other books on living, leadership, doctrine, or a myriad other non-fiction works, people read tweets and Facebook statuses, or click links that take them to online news snippets or other forms of quick entertainment.
In other words, instead of following an argument in a book or plot in a novel – something that takes time and concentration and has been shown to improve empathy and critical thinking skills – people are more likely to flutter from website to website, reading a minute here and there before, like hummingbirds, chasing down the next short news story that will sate their thirst – if only for a bit.
This new way of reading doesn’t come without consequence. Our brains were created for more than reading one to five minutes at a time. More studies into our current age of reading are sadly disconcerting. We lack the attention, memory, and the ability to empathize with someone who holds contrary views, at an increasing rate; things that increase with reading.
Since 2014, my reading has increased yearly. I finished my 25th book of 2020 this week, thanks to a couple of “staycations” during the pandemic.
I don’t put myself out there as some bastion of hope. I still have difficulty empathizing with others, keeping attention for extended periods of time, and, if you ask Jesse, I would forget my head sometimes if it wasn’t attached. But when I look back on my “bookless” years and remember how short-sighted I was living, I simply have to thank God for men and women like C.S. Lewis, Flannery O’Connor, and Fyodor Dostoevsky; and for organizations such as the Rabbit Room – a group of artists, authors, and musicians, who cultivate and share their God-given talents to the world in pictures, words, and songs.
In a world that constantly demands your attention, training your mind to pick up a good book, or The Good Book, instead of reaching for the remote, iPad, or using your thumb to mindlessly scroll through Facebook, is a worthy endeavor.
If you have the time, it would be hard to go wrong picking up Alan Jacobs’ book, “The Pleasures of Reading in an Age of Distraction.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.