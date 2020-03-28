How fast our lives can change.
That statement rang true two weeks ago. How much louder and clearer and truer it rings today.
I had grand plans for mine and Jesse’s one-year anniversary.
They included visits to old friends and family, a wedding between two of our good friends, dinner and a movie, followed by spending quality time with my bride at a nice bed and breakfast in McKinney.
All those plans were canceled when the coronavirus began its invasion of the United States.
The first of our canceled plans occurred March 20. Jesse and I had longed for the day for months. We were to be witnessing two of our good friends, Travis and Madeline, entering into the covenant of marriage.
Jesse, a bridesmaid, would watch from the stage as one of her best friends walked down the aisle, crying uncontrollable tears of joy. Tears would also fill my eyes as I watched the moment unfold from my seat in the audience.
But that didn’t happen. At least, not in that way.
At first it was too risky. Jesse’s lung condition placed her squarely in the at-risk category of those this virus targets. Earlier that week, her pulmonologist, along with two of our elders at C3, strongly encouraged her not to attend. “Memories are important,” her doctor wrote. “But you are more important.”
We planned to break the news to Madeline the following day, but the news was broken for us. First, their venue was cancelled. Shortly after that, the governor’s order: no crowd of more than 10. Our sad choice was cemented. We would not be witness to our friends’ wedding in person.
But thank the Lord for technology.
Though in a much smaller venue (her parents’ house), and before a much smaller crowd (the ordered 10 instead of the planned 200), the wedding went on. We didn’t witness this covenant established in person, but by God’s grace we did see it live.
We sat on our couch and watched the Facebook livestream of their wedding. Jesse had the sense to wear her jeans and a nice blouse; I was unashamedly still in my flannel pajamas — a far cry from the suit and tie I thought I would wear.
Jesse still cried — probably even more so because of the events that preceded — but joy was still the well from which her tears sprung up. I teared up too as I watched the beautiful picture unfold.
Three days after witnessing their wedding from home, Jesse and I celebrated our anniversary at home.
We woke up and made breakfast together. I made the eggs. Jesse, who had been hankering for waffles for some time, found a recipe on Pinterest she wanted to try. They were delicious.
With time on our hands and no place to go, we used our anniversary to get some projects done around the house, the main one being to re-alphabetize our main bookshelf. I’d been on something of a book buying spree of late, and hadn’t been prudent about placing my new purchases in any particular order. On the bright side: there has been ample time to catch up on reading.
Thankfully, though the theaters were closed, Amazon Prime had the latest film adaptation of the Jane Austen novel, “Emma,” available to rent on their streaming platform. Instead of theater cushions we sat on couch cushions, and in the place of fine dining we ate home made quesadillas.
It wasn’t how the bed and breakfast or the dinner and a movie I had planned, and we may have been hunkering down in self-isolation; however, I can’t think of a better, more wonderful person to go through this time with. She is a constant source of encouragement in a weary, trying time.
This pandemic changed so many things in our lives and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future. But it did not, and could never, change one thing — love. It couldn’t change Travis and Maddie’s love for each other, it couldn’t change my love for Jesse or her love for me, and it couldn’t change God’s unending, never failing, steadfast love for us.
I love you, Jesse.
Happy one-year anniversary.
Here’s to many more, Lord-willing.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
