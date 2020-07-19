I looked at my hand and smiled as soon as one of my elders asked the question as we loaded everything up after a worship service several weeks ago.
When I had arrived at our worship service earlier, for some reason I had the urge to write two words on my hand as we sat down after singing.
“Write Sermon.”
So I pulled one of my many pens from my pocket and as soon as I sat down, inked my hand with those two words.
Before all the shutdowns and travel restrictions were enacted, I attended a Charles Simeon Trust preaching conference in Graham, Texas, in February of this year. I had gone with two of my elders and two other members of C3. We enjoyed sitting under some good teaching, meeting new people and making new friends, and learning more about the Bible and how to preach faithfully from God’s word.
During the conference, we would break up into smaller groups and present our findings over the specified texts we were going through. Eachof us would spend five minutes presenting our papers to the room. That was followed by a question and answer section, meant to help refine our thoughts on the text and be able to take what we learned in creating an outline of a particular text of Scripture and translate that into a sermon.
That was nearly half a year ago. I had planned to write over the experience a while ago, but the world has changed much in the five months since that conference. I had other, more pressing matters to attend to than to write a column over that, or to practice writing a sermon from the outline I came home with.
That is, until I had the urge to write those words on my hand last month. While I was helping to load stuff in our church’s trailer after that same service, one of our elders came up to me and asked if I would like to preach one Sunday this summer.
I am used to putting words on pages, not speaking them into the air. I stumble, fumble, and lose my many trains of thought when I try to hold people’s attention with the spoken words. I was the kid in school who froze up when he was called on to read, who shied away from class discussions, and who did everything he could to not have to walk the dreaded green mile from my desk to the front of the classroom to present a speech. My poor heart probably thought this was the end each and every time I had to get up and speak.
I looked down at my hand that morning and had to chuckle. I’ve had a few “God moments” throughout my 32 years on this earth. This was another one of those unmistakable moments where I could plainly see this was no coincidence. Shy as I am, I knew what my answer had to be.
So I agreed, and last Sunday morning, I preached my first sermon to those gathered.
I chose John 12:20-36 for my text, the second of the two texts we went over in the conference.
Though I was extremely nervous, the Lord sustained me and there was only a few minor bumps along the way in my 30-minute sermon.
And most of those had to do with wearing a mask while wearing glasses. Those two are like oil and water. There seemed to be no way to wear them where my glasses wouldn’t fog up when I looked down to read the words on my manuscript.
As I reflect on the events that led to last Sunday, I can’t help but be thankful to the Lord for his many and various gifts of friends, family members, and mentors, who read my sermon in advance, gave helpful critiques, and to my wife, who patiently sat while I preached to her several times before that Sunday. She heard the rough draft, the final product, and everything in-between – and graciously accepted each time I asked to preach to her in to help with my delivery.
Also, I must thank my four elders at C3. I sent them the early draft and preached it before two of them. They all gave helpful suggestions. As I sat with two of them to discuss the sermon, I couldn’t help but stop and give thanks for these men, who took the time to give helpful critiques and needed prayer on my behalf. It showed their love not only for God’s word to ensure what I preached aligned with the text, but I realized it also showed their love for me, to entrust the pulpit to me that Sunday.
In Ephesians, Paul gives a prayer that ends with “Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen.”
Being a member of this church with our members and elders, married to the wife I have, having the mother and father, brother and sisters, and the life I do, I can safely say that God has blessed me far more abundantly than anything I could have ever asked or thought.
In that I give thanks.
If you feel like listening to the sermon, you can do so by going to www.c3forchrist.org and scrolling down to the sermon recording section of the page.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.