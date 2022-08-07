Left one of the several dollar stores in town late last week. Gave the cashier the standard how’s it going? while he rang up my gift bag and case of ginger ale.
He said not well. Said it’s been a long week. Been a long year. Been in and out of the hospital twice in seven days, he said. Once for alcohol poisoning, the other for heat exhaustion. He smiled and shook his head. He looked sad, worn out.
Lot of hurt in this world. Lot of pain.
I’ve noticed there’s a sense of life without hope in a lot of people I meet. I know every age and culture has its own struggles, but this sense of hopelessness seems to have permeated so much of modern life. I know those who describe a sense of purposelessness, and live listless lives, chasing after whatever will make them happy, and end up chasing what will dull the pain.
I think that’s why I so often return to the Book of Ecclesiastes, and read it alongside the Sermon on the Mount.
Life is tough. Often. And in a culture that has unmoored itself from any form of transcendence or standard of objective truth, clinging to the hope found in Christ with eyes wide open speaks a better hope than any transient pleasure can give.
That’s why I have tried to think and write and discuss the importance of pairing our rights with the necessary responsibilities that come with them, and emphasize community – especially local community. Without a reason to be responsible, it’s only human nature that we drift away from it.
I think that’s why modern society so often has a listlessness that feels like a fatigue of life itself. That’s also why I try to highlight those who are attempting to rebuild both trust in our institutions and local community.
That’s why I appreciate what Debbie Patterson and others are doing at Commerce Community Action Program (CCAP), and those who volunteer for the myriad other service organizations geared toward helping those, like that gentleman I met, and strengthening local communities.
As I wrote several weeks ago, the founders of this nation acknowledged their dependence upon institutions, firstly upon the church, then upon the various and strong civic organizations, in order to have a population capable of self-governance.
At no time has this been perfect, but the strength of our institutions is bound to the strength of this nation’s citizens. If those cords are loosed or cut, as we have seen in the waning of public trust and membership in these institutions, then, we will continue to see the loss of community and hope.
Despite this, I have still witnessed people living with such hope. I already mentioned Debbie Patterson. But there are many, many more.
I think of Jerry Speight, of Threesa Sadler, of Wally Jeffers, of the elders at my church, of Jimmy Vaughn, of our City Manager Howdy Lisenbee, of my friend Andrew Baker, who serves as president of the Commerce Library Board, and many others in the county, known and unknown, who live lives filled with hope despite the hopelessness and heartaches of living lives of service, and who work in this community, building strong ties that bind us in fellowship and community.
Their lives and their hope remind me of a book I recently finished, “Cry, the Beloved Country,” by Alan Paton.
Near the end of this masterpiece, after such heartache and sorrow, the pastor - or, Umfundisi - speaks with one of his best friends, who has suffered in much the same way, yet remains in Christ and still has hope:
–––
– This world is full of trouble, umfundisi.
– Who knows it better?
– Yet you believe?
Kumalo looked at him under the light of the lamp. I believe, he said, but I have learned that it is a secret. Pain and suffering, they are a secret. Kindness and love, they are a secret. But I have learned that kindness and love can pay for pain and suffering. There is my wife, and you, my friend, and these people who welcomed me, and the child who is so eager to be with us here in Ndotsheni – so in my suffering I can believe.
– I have never thought that a Christian would be free of suffering, umfundisi. For our Lord suffered. And I come to believe that he suffered, not to save us from suffering, but to teach us how to bear suffering. For he knew that there is no life without suffering.
Kumalo looked at his friend with joy. You are a preacher, he said.
–––
The gospel, the Kingdom of God, gives light when all goes dim, love, when hearts grow calloused, and hope, when all else fails. Cling to Christ. That’s where my community comes from. I can bear witness to the numberless times I have found community here in this small church and in the one I grew up in.
Every person we pass has his or her own story, their own struggles and desires and failures. Every person, to paraphrase C.S. Lewis, is made in the image of God, and on that basis has inherent value that can’t be taken away.
I prayed for that man after I left. I hope to meet him again. And remind him there’s help and hope.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
