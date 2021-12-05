Advent is here once again. This season of waiting, hopeful anticipation of what’s to come.
I spoke with Jesse recently about something I’ve noticed to see if she’d noticed it as well. She said she had. Lights on houses and Christmas trees in windows seem to be going up earlier with each new year.
I think it makes sense that we’re seeing it earlier – especially these past two years.
Something changes when you pull into the drive after a long day of work, the night already encroaching due to the time change, and you see a Christmas tree with its lights flickering in the window and feel a chill in the air that pushes you inside to the warmth and comfort of a fire or the heater running on overtime.
Christmas season is one of hope, so why not try to extend that hope for as long as you can, especially since the past few years have been pretty tumultuous?
Is there anything wrong with pulling out the Christmas tree and putting up the Christmas lights a week or two earlier than normal in hopes of capturing that feeling for just a bit longer? I don’t think so. But I do think there is something worth considering about why I seem to be seeing the signs of the season earlier and earlier with each passing year.
These signs of the season – the lights on houses, music playing in local stores, Hallmark Christmas movies – are all enjoyable. That is what has me thinking this year. The Christmas movies and commercials that play throughout this season each seem to have a different definition of what the meaning of Christmas truly is. And I think it has slowly changed the cultural liturgies. Black Friday. Cyber Monday. We rush through the aisles in store and online to get the best deals of the day.
Our liturgies seem now more corporate than Christian, marketed toward what the customer wants rather than what the congregant needs.
The truth of the season – the first Advent of Christ – ends up being watered down and in many places replaced by a generalized season of hope placed in something else: Christmas presents and time spent with friends and family. These things are not bad in themselves. Giving and receiving presents is good. Family is good.
But they are not, to quote the proverbial saying, “the reason for the season.” Jesus is. Food and family and presents can never hope to bear all the hope we place on them during Christmas. Nor were they meant to.
Not everyone is a Christian. Not everyone believes Christ is who he said he is in Scripture. So I do not want to push for a cultural Christianity that is itself watered down. But I do think that when the culture co-opts something so deeply religious and sacred such as the celebration of the birth of our Savior, it keeps the sentimentality of the season but removes what we should be sentimental about.
It replaces the liturgies anticipating the Advent of Christ with liturgies anticipating presents and time spent with family and friends; liturgies and sentiments advertised by corporations rather than churches. This consumerism is dangerous for our wallets and also our souls. If we are not careful, we can begin to measure gifts not by the heart’s intent but by the money spent. Love is a flat screen TV not a handmade scarf.
Hopefully this column hasn’t been too curmudgeonly. That is not my intention. This is simply a reflection over something I have noticed in recent years. That the celebration of the holiday season has begun earlier each year seems to reveal we as a culture desire something to hope in and for.
We need hope in order to survive. As a hopeless person has no future, neither does a society that has lost all hope.
But with the season being continually extended in our culture, my hope is that we would put our hope in something that lasts.
What we put our hope in is as important as having hope to begin with. Things of the earth fade and wither away, and our hopes in them will fade with them. But the babe in the manger who is really our Savior will never fade.
Advent is the time we remember the hopeful anticipation of those who awaited his first coming. As we remember Christ’s first Advent, may we not be distracted by the cultural liturgies, but hold fast to the reason why we hope, the reason why we wait, the reason why we anticipate this day when Christ first came to dwell on earth.
“Then pealed the bells more loud and deep:
‘God is not dead, nor doth He sleep;
The Wrong shall fail,
The Right prevail,
With peace on earth, good-will to men.’”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.