We’ve been turning the TV to one of the radio stations at work recently. For me, it’s mainly more background noise to go along with the not-so-quiet humming of computers that surround me.
However, there is one song often played on this modern country station whose lyrics made my ears perk up and pay closer attention to exactly what was being said and sung.
Normally, I don’t stop to comment on the theology of modern country or pop songs. I don’t normally comment because I usually don’t listen. For country, I stick with the tried-and-true Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Waylon Jennings, and sometimes, for nostalgia, the 90s country songs I listened to with my sisters growing up. But one does not turn on the radio expecting to hear sound, robust theology sung to catchy tunes. That’s most often saved for hymns. It might just be me, but I don’t think songs about Divine Impassibility, immutability, or the hypostatic union of Christ would top today’s pop charts. But these lyrics were so striking that I had to stop and look them up to be sure those were the words being sung.
The song, “Worship You,” by Kane Brown, is a 2020 single he wrote for his wife. At first glance, a song about a husband’s devotion to his wife in today’s hookup, non-committal culture looks great. But it’s not the devotion to his wife that’s concerning, it’s the words he used to describe that devotion.
He begins by comparing being with her to being close to the divine, singing that he wants to “glorify every part of you, so bad.” That’s bad enough, but it’s his excuse I’d like to focus on.
“Don’t get me wrong
I’m a God-fearing Christian man
But if you were a religion then,
I don’t know what I’d do
Yeah, I might have to worship you
I might have to sing your praise
I might have to go to church, yeah
Every single night and day”
He continues several stanzas more, but this is more than enough to get the point. He prefaces everything with the statement not to misunderstand him, he is a God-fearing Christian man. But then he sings that if his wife herself were a religion, then he would have to worship her. Again, I don’t normally nit-pick theology in songs, but that song plays at least once – sometimes twice – every single day at work that I had to respond.
Every word he sings after he says he’s a “God-fearing Christian man” contradicts that statement. If a man considers himself a God-fearing, Christian man, then he would not worship anyone or anything else. The two statements are mutually exclusive claims. One cannot be God-fearing but also say it’s okay to make something or someone into an idol. It’s akin to someone saying they are a married bachelor or that someone is an honest thief. An oxymoron.
I often hear that the First Commandment is not as applicable to us today, considering ancient Israel traded with nations whose citizens worshipped a variety of foreign deities. The command to not worship those gods made sense for them, but today, we know better, we don’t have the temptation to worship false gods. Not so. An idol or false god is anything that either takes the place of or is in addition to God.
I love my wife, Jesse. I love her more than I love my own self. But I’m not going to worship her. In fact, because I love her so much, I’m not going to do something so harmful to her that worshiping her would do. She can’t bear the weight of expectations that comes with being worshiped. She’s not perfect, and never will be in this life. In other words, she, and no other human in this world, is worthy of worship. Only God can bear the weight of worship and praise.
So, fellow husbands, here’s a tip: there are much better ways to show your wife that you love her. Try flowers and chocolate, and a love note (sans heresy) instead.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
