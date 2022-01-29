I am reposting this column over my uncle, written nearly two years ago, because it came to mind after I heard the sad news that he suffered a stroke.
Thankfully, he is out of the ICU at Mother Frances in Tyler and is now in rehab.
It’s interesting, the things that come to mind when you hear hard news about those you love. The memories, once distant, seem to rush in as if they were yesterday. Time becomes irrelevant as these memories transport me back to a time before I could drive, when I would ask a variety of theological questions to my uncle and listen attentively as he took the time to answer in grace and truth my every inclination to ask.
At the end of every sermon, before he prays, as he closes his Bible and puts away his reading glasses and closes his eyes, Uncle Jimmy utters the phrase “May the Lord bless the truth, and pardon any errors.”
In all my years hearing that Sunday mornings, I never got tired of hearing that phrase. When I was a child, it meant the sermon was over and it was about time to play and eat. But after I became a Christian, it affected me in a different way.
Considering those words now, I believe they imbued two things in my heart and mind that I hope to reflect in my daily life, because I contend they not only affect the Christian walk, they are the center of how we are to live as the light of Christ in this world.
By asking God to bless the truth and pardon any errors, Uncle Jimmy first pointed to God as the ultimate arbiter of truth, and as the arbiter, is the only one able to confer blessing on truth, opening the ears of those who hear, and pardon error, for “who can forgive sins but God alone?”
Since God is truth itself, he cannot lie. “It is impossible for God to lie,” writes the author to the Hebrews. Contemplate that. Whereas we tell the truth, God is the truth. Christ tells us he is “the way, the truth, and the life.”
In regards to the truth of the gospel, many people hear the truth, they hear the message proclaimed by friends, family, on TV (though often obscured by the abhorrent prosperity gospel – which most readers already know how I feel about that), on the radio, and through other means they see, hear, and read the truth as it is written and spoken; but not as many people know it.
The truth may be proclaimed and proclaimed, but unless, as Christ often repeated “he who has ears to hear,” as crags, their hearts are hardened to the water of the gospel as it laps, again and again, against the rocky shore.
Second, that statement revealed a humility in my uncle Jimmy. There is an arbiter of truth and Uncle Jimmy let us know each week that he wasn’t it. His phrase asked us to search the Scriptures, to come to him if you found something in what he preached that sounded contrary to the Word of God. It invited conversation and encouraged a humility, which desperately needs to be practiced more by Christians in the world – starting with me.
It’s one thing to know the truth and know you have it. It’s quite another to know exactly how that truth applies to our daily lives and to proclaim it in love.
That’s why humility is required when sharing the truth. David asks God to search him and know him, to try his heart and know his ways, in order that his words and deeds, thoughts and actions, would be pleasing in God’s sight.
“Who can discern his errors?
Declare me innocent from hidden faults.
Keep back your servant also from presumptuous sins;
let them not have dominion over me!
Then I shall be blameless,
and innocent of great transgression.
Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart
be acceptable in your sight,
O Lord, my rock and my redeemer.”
Uncle Jimmy wanted us to know that he didn’t know everything. Like the Bereans of Acts 16, Uncle Jimmy wanted us to search the Scriptures daily to see if Uncle Jimmy’s words aligned with God’s Word.
God’s messengers aren’t infallible. They fumble words, make mistakes and have biases – conscious and unconscious; they need others – we need others to come to us when we think we are telling the whole truth, and nothing but the truth, when what we are really doing is sharing only part of the story, or sharing the truth, but doing so in an unloving, uncaring manner.
God cares that we not only speak the truth, but speak it in love. In fact, he commands it. “Rather, speaking the truth in love,” Paul writes. “We are to grow up in every way into him who is the head, into Christ.”
Christians, especially preachers and teachers, have a moral responsibility to preach the truth and do so in a loving, humble manner. That’s the goal. But it’s not always attained.
That’s why I constantly return to Uncle Jimmy’s statement and the sentiment behind.
This world is divided. As I wrote earlier, Christians need to take seriously the words of Christ, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of God.” The world doesn’t need an army of Christians beating them over the head with the word of God. The world needs the truth of the gospel, of Christ crucified and resurrected, of the hope found in him alone.
It needs Christians bold enough to preach the truth and humble enough to understand they don’t know everything.
As Uncle Jimmy said then still says today, “May the Lord bless the truth, and pardon any errors.”
