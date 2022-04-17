I have never met a person who was not first a baby. Neither have I met one who sprung from the ground like a potato.
Those previous two sentences, I hope, sound obvious to anyone who is reading this column. Humans don’t come from the womb ready to start jobs and open bank accounts, nor do they have starch running through their veins.
However, like the best professional baseball players, or those of any sport, a constant, consistent return to the obvious and fundamental keeps one alert when more complicated matters arise. It’s helpful for us to return to consider basic things in order to reorient our thinking and perhaps catch any pernicious thoughts or subconscious assumptions about the way the world works that may be false.
One such is to remind us of who we are as humans.
I read and hear often of people claiming to be a self-made man or woman who pulled themselves up by their own bootstraps to get where they wanted to be. Or claim they earned everything and were never given a handout. They are what they made themselves. In other words, it seems as if many people claim to be autonomous beings, dependent on no thing or no one.
I think this view is prevalent today, no matter political or religious affiliation. I think it is in the air we breathe, and I think there is both a natural and theological argument to be made against this mindset.
Not only this culture, but every other one since the beginning does not seem to like unchosen obligations. “Am I my brother’s keeper?” was Cain’s cry. So too today. I have read reports of youths disowning mothers and fathers and their entire families because of political differences, replacing them with friends who, most often, think and act and look the same as them. One is encouraged to remove any obstacle that stands in the way of their happy autonomy, even the ones they depended on for their very lives.
Naturally speaking, it takes a mother and a father to create a baby. Once born, that baby still depends on both long after it made its grand entrance into this world of flesh and blood. That dependence creates obligations on both parents and children. Parents, to nurture, protect, and bring up; children, to learn, trust, and obey. (There are, sadly, exceptions. Child and elderly abuse are far too common today).
Disagreement with how one was raised or disappointment with how their child turned out does not discount those obligations due from parents to their children and children to their parents. And though those obligations shift as children grow to adulthood and parents become elderly, obligations still do remain, keeping us tethered throughout our lives by these biological bonds.
One can never became self-made because no one can choose the two it took to make them. Nor can a baby, nor even a grown adult, become self-sufficient. We all depend on others, in one way or another, for food and water and shelter. Without these, we would die. To look at nature is to see our dependence on it. And when we attempt to defy it, too often it results in mutilating both it and us.
Now, a theological argument against autonomy. After creating and declaring everything good, the first time we read God say anything as being not good is when He declares it is not good for man to be alone. So, God made woman. We were not made to be alone in this world. It is not our design or nature to be alone.
God chose to create us as embodies beings, dependent on mothers and fathers, on law and order, on commerce and community, on so many people and things that we never chose – or wanted – to depend on. Yet, that is how God created us to live in this world. To shirk our obligations is to shake our fists at the sky and think to knock the stars from heaven – a hopelessly futile gesture.
Often, we treat these unchosen obligations as nuisances that frustrate out desire to be fulfilled human beings. I think that is why we have seen independent megachurches (usually dependent on a celebrity preacher) on the rise as the historic, institutional church membership has waned. It is also a reason why children are disowning their parents at an alarming rate, and, why we are witnessing youths denying their biological makeup in favor of a dangerous ideology that declares autonomy from nature itself.
Reminding us of our dependency according to nature and according to how God created us can keep us from thinking ourselves autonomous. Though we depend on others every day, and depend upon God for each breath we take, so often human pride blinds us to these dependencies and instead listens to the Serpent’s whisper that seduces with promise of autonomy, “You shall be as God.”
It takes work to close our ears to lies and open them up to receive and remind ourselves of truth.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
