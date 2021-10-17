I have not written in my journal in recent weeks near as much as I would have liked. Not for lack of thoughts or topics, but too many to wrangle and not enough time to clothe them in words that fit.
Writing, of the kind that I strive for, takes thought and it takes time. Sometimes a weekly deadline isn’t enough time to capture my thoughts and give them the right words and put them in the right way. It’s strange. Sometimes I don’t know exactly what I’m thinking or feeling until I find a word that describes it. It may be because it seems that human consciousness is older than human language (which is often called the Kekule problem). How long did Adam know he was human before he had found the words to describe what a human was, much less, what it meant to be human?
Since then, language seems to always be catching up to consciousness, describing things already known inherently.
That’s part of the reason why I find language so fascinating. A friend once told me something worth pondering: God made the animals; and we named them. That’s our part in creation: Naming. Describing. Understanding. And in doing so, taming and tilling the creation as stewards over something not created by us, but entrusted to us.
Though he meant something a bit differently, this quote from the late Dr. Peter Augustine Lawler, former editor of the “Perspectives on Political Science” quarterly magazine, captures some of the beauty and responsibility we have as stewards of language.
“There’s a strong correlation between high-level success in life and the size of one’s active vocabulary,” he wrote in a piece titled “Truly Higher Education,” in the Spring 2015 issue of National Affairs. “This may seem implausible at first, but the more words a person really knows, the more he knows about the real world around him. To know what a word means is to really grasp the (always imperfect, of course) correspondence between the word and a part of reality.”
Lawler would later show that an understanding of words shows both the power and limitation of language. Sometimes we still just don’t have the right word that captures our mood or sufficiently describes something in the world. But what words do give is the ability to describe in detail our world around us, including thoughts and feelings that help us understand ourselves and others, as well as the ability to, as Saint Paul said to the philosophers at Mars Hill, “that they should seek God, and perhaps feel their way toward him and find him.”
I try to keep a dictionary and thesaurus at hand, along with a book or two of poetry and theology, because of this. A person with an ever-increasing vocabulary has more words with which to describe the world God made. And the great poets and theologians throughout the millennia describe it in fresh and beautiful ways.
Now, this is not saying that those with larger vocabularies inherently know the world or God more than those who don’t. It does not make one more moral nor closer to God. That is not my aim in this week’s column. I’m simply celebrating this gift of language and how it gives us words to use and reuse, to name new things, and to remember and rediscover wisdom passed on through the ages by.
Last week I reflected on mine and Jesse’s time at this year’s Bois D’Arc Bash, namely, on the importance of the seemingly small, local things that go mostly unnoticed on the national stage, but we desire to pour our time and energy into: our library, community, and church. Language is integral to all three. “How are they to hear without someone preaching?”
I think part of the malaise of modern culture is that we’ve become a society that is overly visual, which inevitably stunts our vocabulary. We rely too much on images instead of words to get our points across. Our primary mode of gathering news and information is on the screen (often in the form of angry, talking heads) rather than on the printed page of a newspaper or novel, or found in a lengthy magazine essay. It may be a reason why the celebrity of the day has replaced the public intellectual of yesterday.
Though this culture is inundated with the visual spectacle, I still think it’s important for the individual to pick up a book to read, and to think deeply about topics instead of mindlessly scrolling through a screen in search of the next new thing.
Many of the thoughts in this piece are unfinished, so I apologize if this column feels somewhat frantic or disjointed. Although I’ve been dwelling on them for long, they’re still in process and I can’t always give my thoughts the time they deserve to be put into right words. But I trust this point is clear enough: language is a gift. Words matter. And it matters how we use them.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
