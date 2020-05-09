Mom told me she loved me often when I was growing up. I believed it, too, even when it was said after being punished for disobeying, I knew her words were true.
Most sons and daughters know their mother’s love them, and most can remember times and seasons of every day words and actions – the cooked meals, the clothes, the car rides – that slowly prove the “I love you.”
But there are other moments, too. Like walking through a house and realizing it has a basement below the ground floor, there are specific memories in my childhood where I realized how deeply she meant every “I love you.”
I was 9, maybe 10, at the time. We were at Papa and Granny’s house in Alabama on vacation. Mom and dad, Granny and Papa, and Uncle John and Aunt Kim were in the den playing Canasta or Rook, while we cousins were in the back yard playing on Papa’s old red tractor.
Papa’s back yard extended about 20 yards before it met a wooden wall that stood about 10 feet in height. If you climbed the wall, you could walk up the hill to one of the two ponds Papa had dug out for himself. Summers, we would fish; in winter, we would skip rocks across the ice and dare each other to try and walk across. Halfway between the pond and the back yard was where he parked his tractor, and between the tractor and the wall, there stood a flimsy pine tree or two.
With nothing better to do that day, we climbed aboard this red makeshift spaceship and began making our preparations for lift-off. I snaked my way into the driver’s seat, feeling my backside trying its best to conform to the old metal, uncomfortable seat. The other cousins climbed on other areas of the tractor and began “buckling up” for our maiden voyage.
One of us started the countdown.
“Ten, nine, eight,” the numbers echoed while we made our final preparations and waved our goodbyes to the invisible crowds gathered to see us off. The sky was blue and the wind was warm. A perfect day to fly into space. “Three, two, one … blast-off!” we all shouted, smiling and laughing.
That’s when things changed. The old machine creaked and groaned, then started to move. Backward. Down the slope. Towards the 10 foot drop off. Someone had pulled the brake lever.
One by one, they all jumped off – except for me. I still was on, grasping the wheel, watching them all land safely on the ground. My sister Jamie was the last to jump. She tried to pull me off but my hands were gripped to the wheel like a vise. Finally, she jumped too and they all shouted, “Joseph, get off! Jump!”
No can do. I have never been a daredevil. That day was no different. I wasn’t getting off that thing until the end of the line. Hands still clenching the wheel, I turned and looked behind. The 10-foot drop off was coming up fast. I clung to the wheel even tighter, my limbs frozen in place. I closed my eyes and prayed, hoping it wouldn’t be my last. But I knew in a second or two I’d go careening over and be flattened by the painted red metal.
Thump! My head jerked back and forth like Indiana Jones’s whip. When I opened my eyes and looked behind, I saw a small pine tree about five inches wide, cracked and leaning from having stopped the tractor.
I also saw something else. The back door was flung open and the grown-ups were running towards me, with mom leading and pulling away, crying out my name. I had never seen anyone run that fast in my life. She put Usain Bolt to the test that day.
She reached me in no time and snatched my trembling frame from the tractor while one of the other parents reapplied the emergency brake. She held me tighter than I had gripped the tractor, and told me, through tears, how scared she was when she saw the tractor rolling – and how much she loved me.
I had known mom loved me before that day. But when I saw how fast she ran and felt how tightly she clutched me as she cried, I knew I had barely scratched the surface in realizing how deep is a mother’s love for her son.
Happy Mother’s Day, Mom.
I love you.
Your “knuckleheaded” son, Joseph.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.