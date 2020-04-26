I have written often about our common need for community.
I argue that we were created to communicate, to break bread together, to worship alongside each other, and to walk through life – sharing our strengths and weaknesses, anxieties and troubles – with the ones we love.
We need community. We were created for it; tailor-made to share our burdens. I lament that our world has so often relegated everything to the online and quick delivery: shopping, banking and even creating so called “online communities.” It’s not what we’re made for. We are physical beings and so we need physical interaction.
So what happens when isolation is forced upon us? How do I live in the midst of this COVID-19 pandemic? How do I keep the strong bonds of community over the web and over the phone when across the table is taken away through the need to quarantine?
I don’t know.
It’s something I’m still struggling with. Though I’m an introvert, prolonged isolation from friends and family is not ideal. It’s less than ideal. Honestly, it stinks. I miss my family and I miss my church family.
I praise the Lord for technology; I am still able to meet online with my community group as we discuss the book of Mark together, and I’m still able to hear hymns being sung and sermons being preached by my elders through livestream, but across the screen just isn’t the same.
I simply miss going to Sunday worship with my wife.
I miss putting her grey Reformation Study Bible and notebook – along with mine – in my beat-up old book bag Mom got for me when she visited London with my oldest sister, Jamie. I miss the weight of it on my shoulders as we walked from the apartment to the car and from the car to where we would worship.
I miss Jesse’s hand grabbing the inside of my elbow, anchoring me to her so I didn’t topple over from the weight of the overstuffed book bag.
I miss saying “hey” to faces old and new, to stopping a moment to talk with Kennedy and Lauren, and watching the kiddos run to and from the crosstrainers room while their parents talked as they wrangled the rambunctious children, looking like zookeepers dressed in their Sunday best.
I miss hugs from Betty, Debby and Miss April.
I miss helping set up the connection table, working with Jess to make it aesthetically pleasing. I miss the conversations over books and movies with James, Quentin, Paul and Ben, conversations with Ron and Patti, Alex and Ancy, Jake and Christina, and David and Carrie, and Andrew and Shannon, among many more.
I miss walking in the room, hearing the music softly playing as we find our seats, and being interrupted by David to see if I would like to help pass out the offering plate later in the service. “I’ll take the strong side,” I say, pulling from my repertoire of quotes from “Remember the Titans.” Strong side means the right side.
I miss the feel of my favorite offering plate in my hand; it has a divot in it specially made for my thumb.
I miss fetching Jesse her Bible and notebook after she’s sat down and begun to talk – usually with Abigail or one of my sisters, Jean and Julie, or Michelle. I miss retrieving several pens from my left pocket and holding them out for Jesse, watching as she carefully selects one from the three or four I have.
I miss hearing Tim’s voice resound as he leads us in hymns and songs and psalms of worship, intermixed with prayers of adoration, confession, thanksgiving, and supplication.
I miss hearing David preach God’s Word from a few feet away. I miss his mannerisms, his inflection, his gestures, his jokes, his honesty and his conviction.
I miss deciding with Jesse if we want to eat out with friends after worship or just stay home; and, if we go out, deciding on where: Mexican food (which means choosing between Dos Laredo’s or Los Mochi’s), Lulu’s, or sometimes – on special occasions – Luigi’s.
I miss the small things and the large, the “hellos” and the “hey, how are you’s” – and the Lord’s Supper, our solemn communion.
I miss all these things – and more – this virus has taken recently. I miss them and pray it’s only temporary. But as I mourn this loss, I rejoice for God’s gift of technology. Though absent in body, we can still worship.
Rejoice and lament is always on my lips.
Redeem this time under the pandemic, brothers and sisters. With this extra time given, use it to read Scripture, to pray, to keep in contact with your church family, and to reach out if you need anything. There are numerous resources in the county, and countless men and women desiring to help. And be honest about your struggles. We were made to walk through this life together, bearing one another’s burdens.
Through all that, please pray that soon we all will see our friends and family gathered together in person once more to worship the one true King.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
