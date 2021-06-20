Memorial Day was a few weekends ago. Decided to jot a few thoughts on the nature of the day.
Memorial Day is a day for our nation to remember and lament the deaths of American military members who died in service to our nation.
I have read posts and heard arguments stating that, because America has been in unjust wars and that not all members of our military died fighting in righteous causes, we should not participate in this day of remembrance. In other words, we should not lament the deaths of unrighteous men fighting in unrighteous wars.
What am I to do? I want to remember the deaths of those brave men and women who have saved countless lives, but I do not desire to condone unjust wars.
In 2 Samuel chapter 1, David does the most peculiar thing.
David, having recently returned from striking down the Amalekites, saving their wives and children from captivity, he is told of the death of King Saul and his son and heir, Jonathan.
Saul, the same man who had wanted to kill David for more than two decades and chased him from his homeland, causing him to wander the wilderness and take shelter in caves and in and amongst enemies of God, was dead. The way to the throne was vacant, ripe for the taking.
A time for him to rejoice. Jonathan, his friend was dead. That was cause for lament. But Saul, his lifelong enemy? That should be, we think, cause for rejoicing.
Yet how does David respond?
“And David lamented with this lamentation over Saul and Jonathan his son,”
David laments. Not only for Jonathan. That is expected. Everyone mourns the death of a close friend.
But David laments for King Saul as well.
He laments over the death of the man who would have rejoiced at his.
And he does still something more.
“And he said it should be taught to the people of Judah.”
This personal lament becomes a communal, national lament, to be taught to those who never knew or met Saul or Jonathan, some of whom suffered under his anti-David policies.
David taught Judah to lament death, to memorize this song, each stanza, every word, to make David’s lament their own lament, to weep over Saul and Jonathan, to choose to remember the good and lamenting the death of two men of Israel.
It is not a call to blind patriotism, rather it is a call to reflect on the sanctity of human life, and to honor those willing to fight in order to protect it; not a sweeping condoning or condemning, but a call to remember and lament the deaths of human beings created in the image of God.
Each Memorial Day I remember. Each Memorial Day I lament. Each Memorial Day I pray for God to comfort the friends and families of those who have died in war. Each Memorial Day I pray for the hastening of the day when death will be no more and we will live forever before the Lord who makes all things new.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
