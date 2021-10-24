I believe a problem in our day is that we do not take the time to understand the other side of an argument before we respond. I’m guilty of this much of the time.
Many of our disputes among each other would be more readily resolved if we kept the definition of an argument close by in our minds.
An argument is “a reason or set of reasons given in support of an idea, action or theory.”
In an argument we both either seek or believe we hold to the truth of the matter at hand. When I disagree with someone, how will I respond to their questions in an argument? I think we can see readily enough what not to do in modern online discourse. An immediate quip in response to a question is often a sign that person is not arguing in order to persuade or come to the truth, rather, he or she simply desires to get a laugh from “their side.”
When the Sadducees asked Christ a question concerning the resurrection, Christ’s response gives us a proper guide on how to engage in meaningful debate.
First, a little history. The Sadducees were a sect of Jews who lived under Roman rule. They held that there was no resurrection for those who were dead. Although they were not on good terms with the sect of the Pharisees, they banded together to try and “catch Christ in His words” so they could discredit or destroy Him.
Another distinguishing marker of the Sadducees was their approved canon of Scripture. Only the Torah – the first five books of the Bible – were considered the infallible word of God. All else was speculation. No prophet (major or minor), no psalm, and no historical account or book of wisdom was free from error in their minds. Only the books Moses wrote.
They posted a question to Christ that arises from the book of Deuteronomy. In the book of Deuteronomy, Moses laid out how a brother is to perpetuate his family’s bloodline if his brother died. If the brother was married, his other brother would marry his widow and the first child they had together would be considered the dead brother’s child. In this scenario, a woman was married to a man who had six other brothers. After her husband died, his eldest brother married her to produce offspring. He was unable to and subsequently died. Then the other brother, and on down the line, until the last one died. After that, the wife died as well.
So, the Sadducees ask, “In the resurrection, therefore, of the seven, whose wife will she be? For they all had her.”
It seems the Sadducees had put Christ between a rock and a hard place.
However, Christ’s response caught them off guard. He pointed to Exodus and showed them how, when God gave Moses His name and who had worshipped Him in the past, Christ showed the Father used the present tense. “I am the God of Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob.” He is, not was, the God of the patriarchs, implying that they still live in the life hereafter.
He silenced the Sadducees with His response. There’s something worth considering here.
In His response, Christ did not point to any of their other sections of the Old Testament that pointed to the resurrection and life after death, He pulled from one of the very books they considered was canon. He heard their argument, understood their reasoning and where they were coming from, and what argument they would listen to, what evidence they would accept, and responded in kind. In other words, he met them where they were and reasoned from there.
That is something we can learn from. Too often it seems we pick a side and, instead of attempting to truly argue our position, opt to lob rhetorical grenades over a wall that will only elicit cheers from those already in agreement with us. No one is won over. Everyone is more entrenched. And neither side truly understands where the other person is coming from. We don’t put ourselves in another person’s shoes and try to see how they could come to that conclusion.
If we did so, even when we disagree, we can still understand. And when we take that time, we can not only either see flaws in their reasoning or ours, we can be better able to point out their flaws in a meaningful manner and arrive at the truth.
Christ gives us a wonderful example here that shows how to actually engage with those on the opposite side of an issue.
However, I do not want to end there. Though that is a wonderful guide to argument, I would be remiss if I missed the main point of the text.
I will die one day. We all will. But, as Christ demonstrated in this text, death is more a door, less a tomb. We will be raised one day, either to life or death. We will be judged by what we did, how we lived, and live or perish on that basis. Outside of faith in Christ, I will be judged by my own merits, how well I kept – or didn’t keep, Christ’s commandments. I know I’ve broken them all and would be rightly condemned to an eternity in Hell apart from a holy and righteous God. Judged justly, I’d rightly be condemned.
But, and how beautiful is that transitional word, in Christ, it is not I who God sees but Christ who lives and dwells in me. His life, His righteousness, His holiness is what God sees instead of the sins I’ve stained myself with during this life on earth. When I repented of my sins and placed my faith in Christ, trusting in his life, death, resurrection, and ascension into Heaven, my life is secure in Him so that, on that day when God will judge the quick and the dead, I will be judged righteous and enter into the joy of my maker, though not on account of my works, but on account of Christ, who graciously saved me and lives and works in me.
As an ambassador of Christ, this is now my aim in life and word to any who would hear: “Be reconciled to God. For our sake he made him to be sin who knew no sin, so that in him we might become the righteousness of God.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
