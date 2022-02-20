This is a sort of rework of a previous column where I write about Elijah in 1 Kings. I think it’s pertinent for today as I wrote in a side paragraph last week about the fear of the Lord guiding our conscience and words in the political arena.
Three times in two chapters Elijah tells either people or God that “I, even I only, am left a prophet of the LORD.” (1 Kings 18:22; 19:10,14)
The first is uttered in the famous passage where the prophets of Baal cry aloud and cut themselves in a bloody attempt to get Baal to hear and come down.
Elijah asks them to cry louder. Perhaps their god is asleep, on a walkabout, or is answering nature’s call. After all their cutting and crying, nothing. No god comes and answers with fire.
Elijah calls and God hears and responds by utterly consuming with fire what was set before them.
After this, Elijah flees to the mountains from the wrath of Jezebel, who sought his life. Elijah found refuge in a cave.
While in the cave, God asks him, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” twice. Elijah responds both times with the same statement: “I have been very jealous for the LORD, the God of hosts. For the people of Israel have forsaken your covenant, thrown down your altars, and killed your prophets with the sword, and I, even I only, am left, and they seek my life, to take it away.”
When God replied to Elijah the first time, he revealed three signs first. A strong wind, and earthquake, and fire. But God was not in the wind that broke the rocks in pieces, nor in the earthquake, nor even in the fire; but the Lord was in the sound of a slow whisper.
That’s what called Elijah from his cave.
God asks him a second time, “What are you doing here, Elijah?” Elijah responds the same. All have abandoned God’s covenant and he, even he only, is left of the prophets, and he is being hunted down like a dog.
We are not all alone
God replies in a peculiar way. He responds with instructions, seemingly ignoring Elijah’s two exasperations. Yet, after his instructions, he ends with this marvelous statement: “Yet I will leave seven thousand in Israel, all the knees that have not bowed to Baal, and every mouth that has not kissed him.”
Elijah had thought he was all alone – the lone faithful in wicked Israel. It was just he and the Lord. He was wrong. God had kept seven thousand for himself in the land.
Sometimes it feels as if we are all alone, the only bulwark of truth in a world gone mad.
In our highly socialized and politicized age, where it seems our every act we do is recorded in word or video, it’s easy to think that we are alone when we don’t see others sharing videos of sermon snippets or posting Scripture status updates every day.
But God’s two replies to Elijah reminded him, and should remind us, that God does not primarily use celebrity preachers, politicians, or national movements to spread his name. He uses pastors without a Facebook account, elders with congregations the size a small child can count, and Christian men and women who will never be named in any history book.
Fellow Christians active on social media, in our highly public zeal and jealousy for the Lord, may we not fall prey to pride, thinking we are the only ones God is using to stem the tide of idolatry in the world.
Do not think that because we cannot see them on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, or any other social media platform, that we are therefore alone, the only faithful ones.
Do not discount what the innumerable quiet and peaceful lives of the saints throughout history have done to spread the gospel and strengthen the saints.
Take heart. God doesn’t need you. He doesn’t need any of us. He could just as much use a small congregation in the East Indies as he could use an Augustine, writing in the metropolitan cities of his day.
As a godly man once wrote, God has not called us to be successful, but faithful. Whether politician, pastor, or stay at home mother, God calls each of us to be faithful.
Alistair Begg once said that pastors we’ve never heard of will the first in line in Heaven’s gate. Remember that, and trust God and praise him for all his marvelous works.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
