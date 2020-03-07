I sat down on a brown recliner, my body sinking into its plush surface, my legs, resting from a long day of moving around at work, my stomach, satisfied after a wholesome meal, my ears, filled with words of conversation from friends gathered.
That Wednesday evening at my friend’s house, I was thankful to God that our weekly Bible study had started its spring semester, and reminded again of the importance that being in community is for the soul.
In a society that’s hell-bent on moral relativism and expressive individualism, filled with people shirking friends, family, tradition and religion, in their quest to express themselves or “live out” their “truths,” it is simply refreshing to be a member of a church body that is so unflaggingly focused on the communal aspect of the Christian life.
Humans are communal creatures. It’s part of our DNA. From our eyes to our ears to our mouths — to all our five senses — we were created to communicate. We share stories over meals, develop bonds through common experiences, create communities through shared ideas and beliefs.
Being made for it — for friendship and community — these are what we all long for.
But how we create these two is something our current culture is still in the pangs of trying to figure out.
This is something I have been writing about often in this column because I see the tragic nature of many friendships and communities today.
Since life has become so fast-paced and our jobs so demanding of our time, social life has been relegated to the online world. We check our feeds on and off throughout the day, looking for something to like — or, more often — something to hate. Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Tumbler and a slew of other social media sites, promise they are places to make new friends and reconnect with old, places where one can create and belong to communities.
Here, though a thousand miles apart, one can “belong.” However, online communities lack the tangibility of reality. They lack the basic, tangible aspects that are so crucial to a real, living, breathing, vibrant, thriving community.
Online communities may share common bonds and beliefs the same as the ones in reality, but it takes more than ideas to create and sustain community: it takes flesh and blood.
Perhaps this is why the loneliness epidemic so marks our age. A person may belong to a myriad of communities across several different platforms, but if they do not belong to one when they turn off their phone and walk outside, living in the real world, their lives are entrenched in loneliness.
This is why the local church is so important for the Christian walk. No one was created to walk this world alone.
I once believed I could walk the Christian Life alone — a lone ranger of the faith. The loneliest, most depressing years of my life. No one to share my troubles and temptations with; no one to pray with and for; no one to hold me accountable when (not if) I strayed; and no one to sit under and learn from or help build me up in the faith (YouTube pastors are not enough).
In my local church, I have all this and more. I am surrounded by men and women who know my name, pray for me often, and see me weekly, if not more.
We are a community, sharing the common bonds of being adopted children of God, united in the life, death, and resurrection of Christ Jesus, our common Savior and Lord.
I don’t know the number of times that simply being in community with this church cured what ailed me. I lost count. Stresses at work, school, life, or balancing all three, seemed to fade — or at least be placed into proper perspective.
But it’s not simply community. There is community and then there is being in a community with a purpose. It’s why the bonds formed in battle run so deep. Brotherhood; Band of Brothers; Once a Marine …
But what greater purpose is there than in spreading the Kingdom of God? I know no other.
That is why, beneath all other similarities the world affords — ethnicity, skin-color, voting patterns, or income level — the unity found in the gospel cuts right through the surface level, creating the true root and purpose of community.
Christ created a people for his glory.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
