After only one year of majoring in journalism and minoring in creative writing, I was ready to call it quits (caught senioritis early). Then, in the fall semester of 2010, I walked in to the first day of a class I was already bored with by its name alone: “Advanced Writing: Non-Fiction.”
I detested writing non-fiction. I wanted to tell stories, to use my imagination, to not have to worry with anything but entertaining and enthralling readers through captivating fiction. (As an unflattering aside, my fiction-writing in 2010 left much to be desired. Probably for the best, most of my works remain safely in notebooks and word documents.) The name felt both uninspired and onerous — challenging in the worst way.
I expected to slog through the semester, trying not to fall asleep during class as the teacher would drone on in monotonous tone about grammar, using drab, dry words to explain what I neither wanted to hear nor learn. But I needed the class for my degree, so I knew I would have to bear down and get through it.
Then walked in Mr. Barnes, who declared he would be teaching us how to “argue well” – in the old sense, not the new, which is more akin to children on a playground shouting each other down than reasoned, spirited debate. He promised to teach us how to write well by teaching us how to think well. Through reading the words of a selection of the world’s greatest writers and thinkers, and through debates and discussions in class, Mr. Barnes taught us how to order our own thoughts logically, succinctly, and coherently, ensuring each word in our writing was the right word in the right place.
I wasn’t prepared to be so engaged and entertained with a class where we spent much of our time discussing logical fallacies and the need for correct grammar. I learned logic and grammar underpinned good argument, and that good argument was more than simply stating facts. We learned how to compose arguments that are both logical and persuasive, informing and entertaining. We learned not only how to “work with words,” but also how to play with them.
Without that class – more specifically, without that teacher – I don’t think I would have continued writing. Mr. Barnes challenged and encouraged me to think more critically and to never settle for writing that was “good enough.” He knew when I could write better and reminded me when I would turn in merely acceptable writing. (He calls it a “B sting.”) I became one of those students who stayed behind after class, not to seek extra credit, but to have extended conversation concerning what we learned that day.
After that semester, Mr. Barnes became simply Brandon. We would discuss — and sometimes debate — politics, cultural topics, and religion, over a meal at Lone Star in Commerce, and through text messages, phone calls, and email chains. In the past few years, those calls and texts have become more frequent. Now, we keep in touch on a nearly daily basis, sharing news stories, jokes, and other things going on in our lives.
In part due to this class and subsequent friendship, I have become not only a better writer, but also a better Bible reader, watching for repeated words and themes, accounting for the literary context of each passage, letter, or book I’m currently reading. I have used the tools I gained in that class to think deeper about Scripture and the world around. Brandon is a chief reason why I kept writing after I left the Herald-Banner in 2015 for a career in the technology world. It’s also in large part due to him that I accepted becoming a weekly columnist for the paper. I owe much, if not most, of my skills in word craft to my friend, Brandon.
I write this because, for one thing, a few weeks ago, Brandon sent me a book in the mail. It was written by a man who had had a great impact on him as a writer and a thinker, and whose words inspired him to teach and write, and to teach how to write. That book is a wide, fairly thin, maroon-colored volume titled, “Teaching the Argument in Writing,” and it was written by Dr. Richard Fulkerson, who taught at Texas A&M University-Commerce and who was a widely known and cited figure in his field of composition and rhetoric.
Then another thing happened. A few days ago, Brandon sent me a link to a Facebook post stating that, sadly, Dr. Fulkerson had recently died. Through a post of his own, Brandon related again how much Dr. Fulkerson had meant to him as a young student of composition and rhetoric himself.
As I read Brandon’s words, it struck me: how strange it is to have been so deeply affected and changed by a man whom I had never once met.
In columns earlier this year, I reflected on the power of leading, as the Apostle Paul stated we ought always to pray for, a peaceful and quiet life. No matter how big or small, how well-known or unknown, one person’s life can deeply affect those around them and reach through generational lines to change the trajectory of others.
I never knew Dr. Fulkerson. Brandon had the pleasure of meeting him once in person, and many times through his writings. And through my now more than decade-long friendship with Brandon, Dr. Fulkerson, who so greatly influenced him, in turn influenced me. That is generational legacy.
On the second floor of the Hall of Languages at A&M-Commerce, there was, Brandon tells me, a bumper sticker on an office door: “Don’t Just Argue. Argue Well.” It was Dr. Fulkerson’s door, the sticker still there for at least a year after his retirement. That was his message to passersby as they rushed to classes. Brandon said he smiled each time he saw it, adopted it as a kind of inner mantra, and once contemplated peeling it off and taking it for himself. Thankfully he didn’t, and left it there to inspire other students hurriedly rushing to and from class.
“Argue well.” The message I learned in that boringly titled class. The message I try to live today. No need to strip it from the door. It’s in my friend, and it’s in me now.
I pray Dr. Fulkerson’s family has peace and comfort as they grieve the passing of this man who lived a peaceful and quiet life. That life touched many, some whom he never even knew.
I’m deeply grateful to be among them.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.