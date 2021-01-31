I attended the Commerce City Council meeting on the third Tuesday evening as one of the representatives of the Commerce Public Library Board.
The library’s boiler went out and it had to be closed because it’s just too cold in there.
I hadn’t been to a city council meeting in years, not since I was a reporter in 2015. Nostalgic, stepping into the room. Like seeing an old friend. I sat down and began to watch and listen to the meeting, what was talked about and who said what.
Naturally, I pulled my notebook out and wrote stuff down.
Possible new hotel and convention center in Commerce. Nice idea, but would cost too much money for the city at this time. Commerce City Manager Howdy Lisenbee said he thought the city had bigger fish to fry, and bigger issues to chase with the city’s funding.
However, Texas A&M University-Commerce expressed interest. My old reporter’s mind went into action: Would need to call University President Mark Rudin to pick his brain on what ideas the college has for that plot of land behind the CVS in Commerce. They have plans, but it’s dependent on the funding they’ll receive in the Texas legislative session, which, during a pandemic, might be a bit tight. A quote or two from our state representatives would add more facets to it. No need for action on the city council. Too far in the future. Too many unknowns.
Next item. Dog Park proposed in Commerce. A well-reasoned discussion ensued on the merits of which park to install it at. It was tabled in order for the council to further discuss with representatives of those who want a dog park in Commerce. Looks promising.
Then the Library. Turns out we’re not alone in our heating woes. Fire Department had several units go bad. City hall needs two new ones.
Lisenbee proposed amending an ordinance to allow the city to appropriate Capital Project Funds to replace the bad HV/AC systems at city hall and the Commerce Public Safety Building, as well as looking into replacing the boiler with a new heating system. After a brief discussion on the history of the boiler and its woes, the council voted to approve. Lord willing, we’ll have an open – and warm – library soon.
I couldn’t stick around the entire time. Had to return to work. But there were some things I realized as I sat and watched and listened.
I didn’t know how much I missed being a daily reporter at the Herald-Banner and Commerce Journal. I especially miss the Journal, putting it together in the office on Wednesdays and seeing it in the stands the next day. I miss the meetings, the discussions over seemingly menial things, which often add up to more. City parks, resurfacing roads, plans for growth. I miss gathering quotes, calling for interviews, and figuring out what to write and how to write it. I miss covering the news – the local news.
That’s what matters. National elections have consequences, both positive and negative, so it’s good to be informed at the national and international level. That is important. But so are city council, school board, county commissioner, and the plethora of other boards that make up the inner workings of a city and community.
Make time to watch or attend your local meetings. And join a board if you have a passion for it. Paul, in his first letter to Timothy, urges “that supplications, prayers, intercessions, and thanksgivings be made for all people, for kings and all who are in high positions, that we may lead a peaceful and quiet life, godly and dignified in every way.”
It’s easy to get caught up in national and world movements, and to tie up one’s self-worth in how much of a change one has made to the world. The desire to be remembered by many is a strong impulse, which urges us to make our marks on the world. I still feel that urge to stardom, and could easily see myself being swept up in the rhetorical flair of Pericles in his Funeral Oration delivered during the Peloponnesian War.
But here Paul’s prayer tampers my ambition, and rightly orders my desires. I have everything I need. Instead of continuing to desire more and more, I can pray to be content in all things. There’s something to be said for contentment, especially in a world where envy and jealousy seem to rule the day.
As I was driving back to work, I again realized how blessed I am to live in a small town, and to have the friends and family I do, and the church I call home. And it made me think: a quiet life as a member of the Commerce Library Board, encouraging the community to read and think critically, while worshiping at church and sharing the gospel in conversation with those around me, is not a wasted one.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
