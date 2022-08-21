I turned 35 last Monday.
Originally, we had taken the week off in order to fly up to Michigan to visit Jesse’s side of the family. The constant reports of flight delays and cancellations this summer changed those plans, so we cancelled the trip but kept the days off and turned our vacation into a staycation.
Worked well for us, too, because my cousin, who has a home remodeling business, just finished his parents’ house and said he had time to renovate our bathroom.
So, as I sit and eat my breakfast and drink my coffee and type this up, I can hear the sounds of renovation in the bathroom – hammers, saws, and the cling-clang of tools dropping and scraping sounds of spackle to get the floor and walls ready for tile.
Staying home this week has given me time to think about life, and, when you think about life long enough without the distractions of deadlines, emails, and weekly meetings, you will inevitably think about the end of life: death.
That sounds morbid to think about, especially on one’s own birthday, but I think living in light of the end helps prepare us for that end. Dwelling on death prepares one for life. Knowing this cup of coffee I’m currently drinking reminds me to savor each sip, to take time to appreciate each day and moment as a gift.
In Ecclesiastes the Preacher writes that he has “seen the business that God has given to the children of man to be busy with. He has made everything beautiful in its time. Also, He has put eternity into man’s heart, yet so that he cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.” We have that sense in us to seek out the end of things, to reach beyond the ability of our grasp, to plan and live our lives as if there will be no end to it, to secure us from all harm.
But that’s not how life works.
“When sorrows come, they come not single spies,
But in battalions.”
As the Bard noted in Hamlet, we know not when sorrows in life will come, echoing Christ’s warning to the disciples, and to us, that “in this world you will have tribulation.”
We do not know what tomorrow will bring, let alone the next few minutes. We live one beat and breath at a time, not knowing which one will be the last. That is why, I think, the Preacher wrote, “I perceived that there is nothing better for them than to be joyful and to do good as long as they live; also that everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil – this is God’s gift to man.”
Eating and drinking and working are gifts from God. When we see them as gifts to be enjoyed rather than things to be gained, I believe it allows us to better enjoy them and makes us less susceptible to the pride that comes so easily when we look on something God has given us and say, “Mine.”
As Paul writes, what do we have that we did not receive?
We do not and cannot know the future, and we can’t be certain that all our achievements in this life will be remembered by the next generation. Our glory, to counter Pericles, shall grow old, our deeds fade, and our lives forgotten. And even the lives we do remember, we remember but caricatures, half-painted portraits of whole human beings.
Thankfully, the Preacher does not leave us simply eating and drinking and working, but reminds us, at the end of the book, of the end of the matter.
“The end of the matter; all has been heard. Fear God and keep his commandments, for this is the whole duty of man.”
I may be dead before this renovation is complete, or before this column sees the light of day. But I pray to live in such a way that at the end of the day I have lived in light of the end, that I have lived wisely with my time and money and attention, being generous with them and laying up treasures in Heaven instead of hoarding the things of earth – dust and death.
Seeing life in light of that end frees me to joyfully live the life God allotted me and accept this gift for as long as the Lord sees fit to give it to me.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon.
