“The heart of the wise is in the house of mourning; but the heart of fools is in the house of mirth.”
As I wrote last week, in light of my recent birthday, I’ve been thinking about mortality more than usual, and wrote that it is wise to live in light of our own end.
And in that column I mentioned a verse from Ecclesiastes, “I perceived that there is nothing better for them than to be joyful and to do good as long as they live; also that everyone should eat and drink and take pleasure in all his toil – this is God’s gift to man.”
I want to expound on that this week.
At first glance, it looks a whole lot like the saying that God condemns in Isaiah 22:
“Let us eat and drink,
for tomorrow we die.”
And, Christ used similar words to condemn the man who said to himself, “Soul, you have ample goods laid up for many years; relax, eat, drink, be merry.”
So, what makes that statement good in Ecclesiastes and bad in the other areas of Scripture?
Notice the end of that verse in Ecclesiastes: “This is God’s gift to man.”
Gifts are made to be enjoyed and received with gladness. Look at the life of a person or family who lives life as a gift with those who see life as work and to “get rich or die trying,” as some say with their words and actions.
I think author and novelist Marylinne Robinson was on to something when she titled a collection of essays, “The Givenness of Things” in which she countered much of the humanism of our day.
Robinson argues, like the Preacher in Ecclesiastes, that life is a gift, meant to be thankfully enjoyed, not used and abused and seen as means to “get ahead” of everyone else, or to rise to the top of the corporate ladder, no matter the cost.
At the top of the column I quoted Ecclesiastes 7:14. It may sound odd to put that in a column about seeing life as a gift rather than as something we somehow earned.
But, life is a gift of a different sort. Life on this earth, as we too often know, does not last forever. God will return this gift to each of us one day – sooner or later. And to live knowing this gift is not infinite will help us to live it well.
Sadly, I know one too many friends from high school and college who are suffering long-lasting effects of substance and alcohol abuse from going to the “house of Mirth” instead of the house of Mourning. Like Christ’s description of the Pharisees, the house of Mirth looks great on the outside, but within is filled with death.
In light of that, during vacation I decided to go to Rosemound cemetery. As I walked and looked and read the names and messages on the headstones, the third one I saw was of a child. Born August 15, 1906. August 15. My birthday. She died August 6, 1913, a few days shy of her 7th birthday.
Etched in her tombstone was this epithet:
“Heaven now retains our treasure,
Earth the lonely casket keeps.
But the sunbeams love to linger,
While our sainted darling sleeps.”
I know some may say it’s morbid, but there is something about witnessing gravestone after gravestone, reading the sentences or two, or none at all, that mark a human life. It reorients me to see the things I think of as worthy of my time that are, in the end, not worth much in the grand scheme of things. Why work so much overtime, why lie, cheat, and steal my way to the top, losing friends and family along the way?
Knowing that this gift of life will one day be returned helps me to see my work as a gift. I can enjoy work better when I don’t try to live with a “dog eat dog” attitude. Like Paul, I ought to be able to say, “But if we have food and clothing, with these we will be content.”
I don’t always follow this successfully. Some days I make plans thinking I’ll live forever, but taking a stroll through a graveyard helps curb my ambitions for the passing fads of life and makes me look at my wife and life with more appreciation and thankfulness to God for such marvelous gifts he gave.
••••
That’s this week’s column. A tease for next week: read the book of Judges, namely the phrase that bookends that tragic book, “In those days there was no king in Israel: every man did that which was right in his own eyes.”
With that in mind, read 1 Samuel 9:17 and consider what the Lord means when he said to Samuel about Saul, “Here is the man of whom I spoke to you! He it is who shall restrain my people.”
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3). He can be reached atjhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.