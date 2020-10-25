After 40 minutes of driving on a road that began as a farm-to-market road, which turned into a county road, then to a gravel road, then to a dirt road, then to no road, I realized we might be lost.
It was my own fault.
Jess and I went on vacation last week to Broken Bow, Oklahoma. I had never been before, so I was looking forward to seeing new places on our vacation. Our friends booked it through Airbnb and sent us the screenshot of the directions.
We had originally planned to ride up with them, packing everything into their van and heading up early that Thursday morning. But we wanted to bring up brisket from Not Just BBQ in Commerce, and they didn’t open until 11. For the record, good barbecue is always worth the wait.
Our friends left early Thursday, while Jess and I packed and waited for the restaurant to open. I struck up a conversation with a man named Bobby while I waited for our order of brisket to cook. I told him where we were going and a little history of Jesse and myself, how I brought her from the Metroplex to the small town because life’s too busy in the city, and boasted about getting away from everything to a place where I could unplug from the cares of my phone.
That was my first mistake.
The second came a few minutes later. We left Commerce just before 1130 – about 30 minutes later than I wanted. Since we were running late, I didn’t want to pull over to put in the directions on my phone’s GPS, so I told Jesse to do it. To put it nicely, directions are difficult for Jesse. One of our good friends warned me – multiple times – how bad she is with directions. She once got lost driving to a Denny’s, which happened to be across the highway from her old house.
Instead of taking the time to pull over and punch in the directions myself, I told Jesse to do it, even though she said they were confusing. Which, in her defense, they were a little. But I didn’t care. I was frustrated because I didn’t want us to be late to the cabin.
We were 18 miles from Broken Bow when the directions led us astray.
Broken Bow was to the right, but the directions said drive straight ahead, so I drove straight ahead. Slowly, the bars on our cell phones dwindled, and unknown to us until it was too late, had faded away into nothingness. By the time I noticed we had no service, we were 40 minutes and four or five turns into these backroads through the hills surrounding Broken Bow. No service. No GPS. I had to rely on memory to get us back.
Thankfully, my vehicle held together during our trek back to paved roads, and my memory served us well, so we were able to get back on track a half hour later. When we reached actual road again and our phones reconnected to the outside world, I reflected on the conversation with that man as we waited for our food.
I had boasted to Bobby about bringing Jesse from the big city of Allen to Commerce because I enjoy being away from everything, and talked about camping as if I was in great touch with my Cherokee blood, from which I am descended (but definitely don’t look it). But the moment I had no cellphone service, the moment I thought we were lost, the moment I thought we might not make it back, I panicked and wanted nothing more than to see some form of civilization – paved roads, stores and other people. I even got mad at Jesse and blamed her for possibly putting in the directions wrong, forgetting it was my impatience that caused her to put them in in the first place.
I felt the desire to make myself sound better than I was. Where does that desire come from and why does it feel irresistible at times? Why did I “talk a big talk” about myself to a stranger who I had just met? To put it bluntly: I think it’s sin. With more nuance: I think it’s sin as engrained in our human nature.
I don’t think it’s just me (but I could be wrong), but it seems that’s a natural tendency in humanity. I like to be looked up to. And I’ll enhance myself by padding my attributes and sprinkle sugar all over my weaknesses.
Eve blamed the Serpent. Adam blamed the wife, and reminded God that it was He who gave her to him in the first place, implying that if God hadn’t have given Adam his wife, then he wouldn’t be in this predicament in the first place.
Pride. That’s the word. My pride told me to pad the truth to the man as we stood in line. Pride made me blame Jess as we parked, lost in the wilderness.
Mercy. Thankfully, the Lord had mercy on Jesse and me, and, though a couple hours late, we were still able to have a wonderful vacation in Broken Bow. I even learned a lesson and now have another story to tell concerning the dangers of boasting about oneself.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.