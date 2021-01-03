Other than my elders and uncle Jimmy, R.C. Sproul is my favorite theologian.
I appreciate Sproul because of his love for the Lord and his way with words. He could take deep theological and philosophical insights and explain them in a way that just about anyone could understand. All he needed was a chalkboard and a piece of chalk and he could teach anything from Immanuel Kant’s “Critique of Pure Reason” to the incarnation of Christ and what it means for us today.
Sadly, Dr. Sproul died just over three years ago. Bittersweet. It’s the word I used when I heard of his death because it’s the word I use when I hear of the death of fellow Christians. Death is always sad. Always bitter. But there is something sweet in knowing where they presently are. Death can no longer touch them.
There’s another sense in which his death was bittersweet. His death is a reason I married Jesse.
We first met at a get together a few months after his death. If readers remember from my illustration in last week’s column, I was and still am not exactly the outgoing type. Especially when I’m around plenty of new faces.
Well, I was at this get together, trying to hold conversations, but really wanting to go home, and then I see Jesse stepping out of her car. I knew the moment I saw her that I wanted to talk with her. Only catch. I didn’t know what to say. Again, I was, and am, pretty darn shy. Add to it that the person I wanted to talk to was a beautiful woman, and the words just weren’t coming.
For some reason, one of the first things that popped into my mind was how sad I was about the recent passing of R.C. Sproul. She was saddened about it too. She loved his teaching and had read many of his books. He shared how much his ministry had shaped our Christian walks.
Though we only got to talk together for 15 minutes or so before I had to leave, it was enough time for me to know I wanted to get to know her more. And it was because of Sproul. His faithfulness in life echoed after death.
Before I left that day, Jesse said she was sad that Sproul had written commentaries over Matthew, Mark, and John, but died before he was able to complete his commentary over Luke. That comment stuck with me. And it’s the reason for the column this week.
Earlier this year, I received a mailer from Ligonier Ministries that stated they had completed Sproul’s Luke Commentary using sermons he had preached over Luke during his life. I showed Jesse the mailer and she quickly became misty eyed. To know that Sproul’s work would be finished and benefit more people after death – it’s easy to become emotional.
It was to come out November 2020. Perfect gift for Christmas. All I needed to do was keep the gift a secret. I think I have a pretty decent poker face, so I thought I’d be able to pull it off. I quietly pre-ordered it and didn’t mention it at all.
Christmas Eve. We’re opening presents and I pull one out from under the tree and hand it to her. She comments on how heavy it is. I tell her to open it and so she does. Tears filled her eyes again when she saw what it was. She beamed, kissed me, and said thank you and how much it meant to her through her glistened eyes.
I asked her how she liked the surprise and she just smiled. “I knew what it was,” she said. Her tears weren’t from the nice surprise, she said, but because of the sentiment behind the gift.
Thanks to the faithfulness of one man, I can call Jesse my bride. And thanks to the men and women who completed his commentary, his works live on after death, and brought a smile and tears of joy to my wife this Christmas.
Lord-willing, that’s a theme I would like to focus on in a column in the near future. Good or bad, rich or poor, famous or ordinary, everyone leaves a legacy. Alistair Begg once said that we should love as so to be missed. Our lives will leave legacies behind. What type of legacy do you want to leave?
But until then,
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year.
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church (C3). He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
