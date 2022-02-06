Bettina Zvanut sent me another interesting piece of Hunt County history last week that I thought I would pass along.
Thankfully she sent it when she did, because it has been a particularly stressful and eventful past few weeks.
House renovations gave way to my uncle’s stroke, and, more recently, my father-in-law’s heart attack and subsequent bypass surgery (please be in prayer for the surgery and recovery).
There has been much to consider but not much time to consider it with. Lord-willing, things will slow down some and I’ll be able to return to regularly picking up the pen when my thoughts need an outlet.
Evorie Dillingham
I could tell you so much about the Dillinghams. Henry Clay Dillingham began decorating veteran’s graves at Rosemound Cemetery in Commerce sometime before 1898 when he died. His son, Dick D. Dillingham, Sr. and grandson Dick D. Dillingham Jr. continued the tradition.
Then there is the story that Henry Clay’s wife was a Hatfield, and she had a sugar bowl that was a “Feuding Piece” with the McCoy’s. A picture of it sits here in the Library.
However, I really want to talk about Henry Clay’s daughter.
Her name was Evorie, born in 1873 in Grayson County.
She complete high school in Commerce and attended Kidd-Key College in Sherman and East Texas State Teachers College in Commerce for her BA. However, Evorie began teaching before East Texas Normal School became a State Teacher’s College. She began teaching in the Sherman Schools after a short stint in the Greenville Schools.
This is where Evorie becomes really interesting. She did some graduate work at Columbia University and learned some new ideas.
When she returned to Sherman, she talked the School Board into adding a cafeteria to the school so that kids could get a hot lunch. This school cafeteria was the first in the state.
She organized the kids in the school to win a contest for a piano because the school did not have one.
Lastly, when Evorie became principal, she introduced sports to the curriculum and coached track, baseball, and football!
When she wasn’t teaching, she was an active charter member of the Delta Gamma Society, and she served as president of the PTA in the county and state organizations. This woman was amazing in her vision of what a school could be.
– Bettina Zvanut
Joseph Hamrick is a semi-professional writer and sometimes thinker. He lives in Commerce and serves as a deacon at Commerce Community Church C3).
He can be reached at jhamrick777@gmail.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.